Iowa men’s wrestling opens season with shutout victory over Bellarmine

No. 3 Iowa men’s wrestling opened up the 2025-2026 campaign with a forceful, 40-0, victory over unranked Bellarmine Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes won all ten bouts, including five bonus-point victories. Iowa’s recorded 31 takedowns to Bellarmine’s one.

Iowa head coach Tom Brands was happy with his squad’s first match performance but felt the team fell short in some areas.

“When there’s a lot of hustle and a lot of points are scored, that’s a good thing,” Brands in his postgame media availability. “We got to hustle more, or those points are not going to fall down.”

The victory puts Iowa wrestling at 1-0 on the season and 19-0 in season-opening duals under Brands. Here’s how the Hawkeyes got there:

Initial success

Iowa’s new 197-pounder Massoma Endene kicked off the Hawkeye wrestling season with a dominant victory over Bellarmine second-year Andrew Liber. Endene gained a three-point takedown in the first period and never looked back for a 3-0 victory —his first in the Black and Gold.

For the third bout of the night, No. 10-ranked 125-pounder Dean Peterson opened up his Hawkeye debut with a methodical victory over Damion Ryan. An early escape in the second period followed by a three-point takedown gave Peterson a commanding lead. Peterson eventually would defeat Ryan, 6-2. Peterson will look to fill Iowa’s gap in the 125-pound weight class.

Little Rock transfer and No. 10 Nassir Bailey orchestrated a dominant 7-1 victory in his first match as a Hawkeye — increasing Iowa’s lead over Bellarmine to 17-0 after the fifth bout.

Iowa’s second Little Rock transfer and No. 11-ranked Jordan Williams came firing out of the gates at the 157-pound weight, gaining a three-point takedown in the opening moments, leading to a four-point near fall. With fans on their feet, Williams utilized the energy to win by pin against Jeb Prechtel in the first period of bout No. 7.

Welcome to Carver ‼️🔥 Jordan Williams x #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/RxxvImmQXp — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) November 7, 2025

“​​I think that they were ready to go, and there was a lot of fanfare,” Brands said of Iowa’s transfers. “Some delivered in a way that was like how they wanted to, and some probably wish they could do it again.”

Returning dominance

Alice in Chains blared throughout Carver for the second bout of the night — signaling entrance of Iowa’s No. 5-ranked heavyweight. Ben Kueter jumped out of the gates to take an early 6-1 lead over No. 28 Daulton Mayer after period one. Kueter gained two takedowns, with Mayer’s lone point coming from an escape.

A two-point reversal in the second period extended the Hawkeye’s lead to 8-1. Mayer gained a stalling point in the third period, but it was not enough as Kueter cruised to an 8-2 victory.

Iowa’s 133-pound veteran Drake Ayala won by technical fall, 20-4, over Bellarmine’s Trayce Eckman in the fourth bout. The Fort Dodge native will look to avenge his second-place finish in the NCAA Tournament a season ago.

No. 2 at 133 lbs Drake Ayala starts the season off with a dominant 20-4 TF for @Hawks_Wrestling 😤 pic.twitter.com/zlTZF4qRfS — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) November 7, 2025

To open the sixth bout, Ohio native Kael Voinovich filled Iowa’s 149-pound weight after the departure of Kyle Parco. Voinovich picked up two takedowns through two periods, while his opponent Zac Cowan gained three points from three separate escapes. Voinovich remained composed in the final period to gain a 7-3 victory.

KV with the W. 149 – Kael Voinovich (I) dec. Zac Cowen (B), 7-3 #3 Iowa 20, Bellarmine 0 pic.twitter.com/q3JbHuQQQl — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) November 7, 2025

Behind the coaches was teammate and 149-pounder Victor Voinovich, who was actively cheering on his brother.

“It was cool,” Voinovich said. “I mean, there’s obviously kind of a historic thing in Iowa where brothers wrestle … That’s cool, but it could be cooler. Me and him both know how that can be achieved, and

we’re working towards it.”

No. 2 Michael Caliendo went down early off a takedown from Bellarmine’s Noah Hall during the eighth bout. A quick escape got Caliendo back on track, as the Hawkeye shut out Hall for a controlling 22-6 win by technical fall.

Starting off senior season with a 22-6 Tech Fall ⚡️ No. 2 at 165 lbs Mikey Caliendo gives @Hawks_Wrestling a 30-0 lead 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FkUK5Tvuzo — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) November 7, 2025

No. 2 Patrick Kennedy dominated Grant O’Dell at the 174-pound division. The fifth-year Hawkeye won by technical fall, 19-4, to push Iowa’s team score to 35-0.

Anchoring the dual at the 184-pound division was redshirt first-year Angelo Ferrari. Ranked at No. 3, Ferrari lived up to high expectations, gaining three takedowns in the third period for a 20-5 win by technical fall.

No. 3 at 184 lbs Angelo Ferrari puts on a show securing the TF against Gavin Ricketts 👊 pic.twitter.com/9e78UluDq7 — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) November 7, 2025

Up Next

Hawkeye wrestling will pick up action on the mat next week for the inaugural National Dual Invitational in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The 32-team bracket features a staggering $1 million dollar purse, with the winning team taking home a total of $200,000.

Iowa opens up with a match against No. 16 Missouri at 9:00 a.m. at BOK Center Arena.