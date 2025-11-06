Iowa defense brimming with confidence ahead of Oregon showdown

After allowing three straight touchdown drives to begin its Big Ten opener at Rutgers on Sept. 19, many loyal Iowa fans doubted the Hawkeyes’ normally-stout defense would recover.

To no one’s surprise, Iowa bounced back in a major way. The Scarlet Knights were held to just seven points for the rest of the game, and the Hawkeyes escaped with a 38-28 victory.

Since then, Iowa has returned to its dominant self. The Hawkeyes held a high-powered Indiana offense to just 20 points in a heartbreaking 20-15 loss, the fewest points the Hoosiers have scored this season.

The first bye week after the Indiana game gave defensive Phil Parker and his staff some time for what Parker called “evaluation stuff” and the results have been impressive – a 37-0 shutout of rival Wisconsin, a clutch late stand to seal a dramatic win over Penn State, and another 41-3 demolition to claim Floyd of Rosedale against Minnesota two weeks ago.

As the calendar turns to November, Iowa ranks second in the nation in total defense behind defending national champion Ohio State. The Hawkeyes are yielding just 13.1 points per game and 4.01 yards per play, numbers that defensive coordinator Phil Parker simply attributes to strong work ethic.

“I think our guys are really working hard, and they’ve been working hard all the way through camp,” Parker said at his bye week press conference on Oct. 28. “We’re looking forward to the next four [games] which are going to be challenging.”

Those next four games – No. 9 Oregon, No. 19 USC, Michigan State, and Nebraska – creates Iowa’s toughest stretch of the season, but Parker is confident his group is ready to pass the test due to “improvement at a lot of different positions.”

One of those positions is defensive back. Fourth-years TJ Hall and Xavier Nwankpa are in the middle of bounce-back senior campaigns, but the play of second-year Zach Lutmer has caught Parker’s eye. The Rock Rapids, Iowa, native forced two fumbles and recovered one in Iowa’s shutout of Wisconsin, but his performance against Minnesota may have been the best of his young career.

With the Hawkeyes already holding a commanding 10-0 lead early in the second quarter, Gopher quarterback Drake Lindsey dropped back to pass and lofted one near the Iowa sideline. Lutmer read the play perfectly to secure the interception, which he returned 34 yards for a pick-six.

Lutmer was all-smiles after the game, but was quick to credit his coaching staff and teammates.

“I’ll give thanks to them, first off, and then the blocking on that play, I didn’t have to do much,” Lutmer said.

Lutmer’s unselfish answer doesn’t come as a surprise. The sophomore is known for his quiet demeanor in the locker room, but his productivity has made plenty of noise.

“He has the ability to diagnose plays a little bit faster, and he has been improving,” Parker said. “Great kid to work with. Doesn’t say very much. He’s been very productive for us.”

Iowa’s secondary will have to continue its strong season into Saturday’s marquee showdown with Oregon, but Parker needs to see production from other areas of his unit.

Similar to the secondary, the pass rush struggled early in the season but is now beginning to find its stride. The Hawkeyes recorded four sacks against Minnesota, and Lindsey was under constant pressure throughout the game.

Oregon’s offense has been criticized for its inconsistency over the last few weeks – only scoring 21 against 2-5 Wisconsin, but star quarterback Dante Moore and Co. still have more than enough firepower to wreak havoc on Iowa’s defense, especially up front.

“You have to be fundamentally sound, you have to be prepared, and you have to play tough, physical,” Parker said. “We’ve got to play with 11 guys playing their best at all times.”