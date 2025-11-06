ICPD requests public assistance in identifying person of interest in assault investigation

The Iowa City Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to identify a person of interest in its investigation of an assault that occurred Sept. 13.

In a Thursday release, the police department shared the description of a person of interest in the investigation. Per the release, the police “would like to speak with” the person of interest as part of the ongoing investigation.

The individual was seen the night of the assault wearing a black T-shirt and a chain necklace, blue jeans, and a white hat with a black bill.

The assault occurred at 12:10 a.m. at 12 S. Dubuque St. at Sports Column, according to an ICPD call for service from the night of the incident. Iowa City police were not able to provide additional information regarding the assault at the time of publication.

According to the release, police are requesting individuals with information about the person of interest to contact Detective Chris Passmore at [email protected] or 319-356-5445. Iowa City police are also requesting any residents or business owners with security camera footage of the incident share it with authorities. The Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information on the investigation resulting in an arrest