How defensive end Max Llewellyn balances his goofy personality with his serious on-field demeanor

On a cold, crisp, Black Friday night in Iowa City on Nov. 29, 2024, Iowa and Nebraska were deadlocked at 10 late in the fourth quarter. Nebraska had the ball at its own 20-yard line, looking to sneak out of Kinnick Stadium with a win.

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola dropped back to throw on a first down on the Huskers’ 43-yard line with 22 seconds left in the game.. The true freshman looked left for a quick throw, but didn’t see the chaos coming toward him from the right.

Iowa defensive end Max Lewellyn had a quiet game up to that point, only logging one tackle before the final Nebraska drive, but he made the biggest play of the game as time was dwindling.

“We had a TV timeout right before that drive,” Llewellyn said about the play. “And my coach was like, ‘This is stuff that you dream of, somebody’s got to make the play.’”

Llewellyn quickly beat the Husker right tackle to the outside and wrapped up Raiola for a loss of seven yards, but more importantly, jumped out of the pile with the football.

“I kind of had an idea of how the tackle was setting me and what I could win with,” Lewellyn said. “And I just went with a speed move outside and turned the corner, and the ball was right there. I just kind of went for the ball, and it came out our way.”

The clock continued to run after the sack, leaving many fans confused. The officials immediately gathered for a conversation and concluded that the Hawkeye defensive end forced and recovered the fumble.

The play was reviewed, and the Kinnick crowd held its collective breath until the scoreboard showed the best angle.

“I saw him get the sack, and there are guys behind us, and we are jumping up and down, celebrating big time,” Llewellyn’s dad, Shawn, reflecting on the play, said. “Then I looked up and I saw him walking back with the ball. And I’m like, ‘What’s he doing?’”

Once the review concluded and the officials upheld the call, the Hawkeye faithful erupted into a vociferous roar. Iowa ultimately won the game 13-10 on a Drew Stevens game-winning 53-yard field goal as time expired.

“I got mobbed,” Shawn said. “That was fun. It was a blast.”

Mad Max

Llewellyn, who grew up in Urbandale, Iowa, always wanted to do his own thing when he was young. Shawn remembers a game of frisbee golf with Max, who simply walked off to go climb a tree by himself.

While Llewellyn was never a bad student in school, Shawn said that he typically found himself in trouble for talking too much in class or just doing stupid things.

“He threw a rock at a wasp’s nest once,” Shawn said. “He just didn’t think back then.”

During football games, Llewellyn would constantly jump offside when he was on the defensive line.

“He was very sweet, very funny, happy, but he just was not focused,” Shawn said. “He was kind of wild.”

When Llewellyn is now around his Iowa teammates during downtime in the locker room or meeting rooms, he likes to act as he did when he was a kid, joking and laughing with them. But once that helmet comes on and he tightens the chinstrap, it’s all business.

“He’s a funny guy, definitely makes us laugh a lot,” defensive lineman Aaron Graves said. “I would say more relaxed and chill, but when he’s on the field, he’s ready to go.”

“He’s a little clown at times, but when it’s time to lock in, he’s locked in,” safety Xavier Nwankpa said.

Llewellyn has never been the type of guy to get extremely hyped up before games, and he always plays at his best when he’s relaxed. When he’s off the field, he plays into the jokester persona his teammates have come to love.

“With the teammates that I have, it’s hard not to have humor when you’re surrounded by hilarious people in the facility,” Llewellyn said. “I’ve got some of my lifelong best friends that I met at Iowa. It’s so fun going inside the facility, but when it’s time to play the game, that’s kind of when I’ll turn it on.”

The work ethic Llewellyn now displays stems from his high school days, when he needed to bulk up and get stronger to play defensive line at a high level.

After Llewellyn’s freshman year at Urbandale High School, Shawn told him he had to get stronger in the offseason, and Max listened.

“That year, he just lost his mind,” Shawn said. “I mean, it’d be a Friday night, and I knew parties were going on, and he was skipping on them to go lift.”

Llewellyn went from 130 to 160 pounds that offseason. All the work he had put in, however, seemed to be for nothing when Llewellyn broke his foot during the second game of his sophomore season.

That setback didn’t stop Llewellyn, as he repeated the entire offseason process he had done the year before and was up to 190 pounds before his junior season, where his production took off and led to his recruitment.

“He came in as a skinny freshman, who was a receiver and played defensive end, and wasn’t a star,” Sam Anderson, Llewellyn’s high school head coach, said. “He worked hard and put himself in a position to be where he is today.”

Family ties

Shawn has always had a significant influence on Max’s football career. As the freshman football coach at Urbandale, Shawn did not hold the typical “coach’s son” relationship with Max.

Typically, when a father has a son on his team, they see the field a lot. That was not the case for Llewellyn during his freshman year. In fact, Shawn made him ride the bench the entire season, forcing him to focus on improving to earn playing time.

“That was honestly a blessing in disguise, because I wanted to play so bad,” Llewellyn said. “It kind of taught me that if you’re not good, then you’re not going to play. So I had to do something about that.”

Shawn said he didn’t like to coach his kids because it puts him in an impossible situation.

“If you play him, you’re playing him because he gets special parental treatment,” Shawn said. “If you don’t play him, you don’t believe in him. It’s an awful thing.”

Llewellyn wasn’t the only athlete in his family — his older brother, Luke, played baseball for the Hawkeyes from 2022 to 2023. Luke took the junior-college route, playing at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids before transferring to Iowa.

Luke was initially committed to Wartburg to play quarterback, but he always felt he wanted to play baseball. Llewellyn said Luke has been a key factor in his life and the success he’s found at Iowa.

“As a younger brother, you want to be like your older brother and have the success he’s having,” Llewellyn said. “He’s a guy who’s got a crazy work ethic, crazy attention to detail, he’s just a really high-level human being, and seeing him compete and perform at Iowa definitely helped me.”

Another family member who was an inspiration for Llewellyn was his stepmother, Casey, who battled ovarian cancer before passing away in January 2025. Casey was a huge Hawkeye fan and constantly pushed Llewllyn to commit to Iowa during his recruiting process.

“Casey was constantly on him, like, ‘Max, we’re going to Iowa, this is no brainer,’” Shawn said.

Despite her illness, Llewellyn said Casey was someone who never complained, which served as a major inspiration for his own life.

“She really just inspired me with all the stuff that she had going on. There’s no reason for me to get up in the morning feeling sorry for myself that I have to wake up at 5 a.m., or whatever it may be that I’m going through, like, Casey is going through ovarian cancer, and she’s just taking it on full force,” Llewellyn said.

When Casey passed, Llewellyn decided to honor her by selling merchandise through his NIL store to raise money for ovarian cancer research.

Shawn decided to take the money he received from friends and family at her funeral and match it with the money raised by Llewellyn’s shirts.

“I just wanted to get that merchandise out there,” Llewellyn said. “I think my dad really liked the shirts, but I just felt like I wanted to do something for Casey because of how strong a human being she was.”

Llewellyn isn’t typically someone who would be interested in selling merchandise because he doesn’t like the spotlight, but for this reason, it was an easy decision for him.

“When she passed, I wanted to honor her and dedicate my season towards something,” Llewellyn said.

Recruitment and growth

Llewellyn was a four-star recruit out of Urbandale. He was the sixth-ranked recruit in the state and was No. 33 in the country at the defensive line position in the 2021 recruiting class.

In the season before his commitment, Llewellyn collected 11 tackles for loss and four sacks in 11 games for the J-Hawks. His senior season was even better, recording 13 tackles for loss and 5 1/2 sacks through eight games, leading to first-team all-state and all-district honors.

Just when it seemed like Llewellyn’s recruitment was going well, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, sending the whole world to a screeching halt. Iowa traditionally recruits its players through camps, but the pandemic kept that from happening.

Llewellyn nearly changed course, admitting that he was close to committing to rival Iowa State as a tight end, but deep down, he felt more comfortable as a defensive player. Staying close to home was the goal, but he still waited for the Hawkeyes to offer.

“I just kind of had to tell them [Iowa], ‘It’s getting closer to signing day and I’ve got to make a decision here, I don’t want to lose my spot at Iowa State,’” Llewellyn said. “So I think that pressured them a bit more to extend that offer.”

Once the offer came, Llewellyn was sold. He committed to Iowa on April 4, 2020, near the end of his junior year of high school.

Rise to stardom

Llewellyn redshirted after not seeing any game action in his freshman season in 2021. His playing time increased the following season, but he only appeared in four games and recorded three total tackles.

Llewellyn logged an appearance in every game in 2023 and 2024, but had yet to start a game for Iowa. He recorded eight sacks and 10 1/2 tackles for loss across those two seasons, slowly establishing himself as an emerging star on the Hawkeye defense.

Through eight games this season, Llewellyn has already surpassed his sack total from last season with six, while also forcing two fumbles. Llewellyn’s growth as a player has garnered a lot of praise from his teammates, including Graves, who has been playing alongside Llewellyn for four years.

“I love playing next to Max,” Graves said. “We’re really good friends off the field, as well. Just seeing the growth he’s had from my first year to now has been really fun to see.”

“We’ve kind of grown together in that sense,” Graves continued. “Especially in pass-rushing situations, just covering for each other. If he takes the inside move, I cover for him outside.”

Center Logan Jones said he thinks Llewellyn is one of the best pass rushers in college football and praises him for the way he works.

“From where he was, to where he is now, you could just see it in his freshman year,” Jones said. “Just the growth he’s had and the confidence he brings to the defensive line.”

Llewellyn said he knew little to nothing about truly playing defensive end in his first year with the Hawkeyes, and had to learn how to take on blocks to fit into defensive coordinator Phil Parker’s scheme.

“I think he’s starting to understand the game a little bit,” Parker said about Llewellyn at media availability on Oct. 28. “Instead of just doing one thing that he likes to do, I think he’s growing wiser and understanding [the defense].”

The now 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive end made a conscious effort every year to not only learn the fundamentals of the position, but also get as big as possible while maintaining his speed off the edge in pass rush.

That progress didn’t come without help, as Llewellyn said he’s learned a lot from a couple of teammates about the game of football and what it means to be a Hawkeye.

“The one who helped me the most was my freshman year roommate, Zach VanValkenburg,” Llewellyn said. “He’s a really intelligent guy, and he’s a guy who can break the game up in bite-sized pieces for somebody who has no idea what’s going on. And he kind of set the foundation for me.”

Llewellyn also can’t say enough good things about current teammate Ethan Hurkett, who he says always brings good effort and sets the tempo for the defensive line.

“He’s one of those guys who is just wired differently,” Llewellyn said about Hurkett. “He’s just always going, which, when you see him going, it makes other guys want to go.”

With Llewellyn rising on the field, the growth he’s had as a person since coming to Iowa can only be credited to the Hawkeye coaching staff.

“As a man, there’s little to no room for you to make mistakes that everyday people do,” Llewellyn said. “Whether it’s showing up late, or not making weight, they’re going to turn you into somebody who’s accountable and responsible, and being emotionally mature.”