U.S. Senate candidate Nathan Sage drills down on affordability at IC town hall

U.S. Senate candidate Nathan Sage, a Democrat from Knoxville, Iowa, held the second-to-last town hall event of his “99 Counties in 99 Days for the 99 percent” tour at ReUnion Brewery in downtown Iowa City on Wednesday night, with around 75 community members in attendance.

The event included a food drive for individuals who lost benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, after the federal funding lapse began on Nov. 1.

SNAP funding is not being fully distributed after the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it could no longer fund the program during a federal government shutdown.

Sage, who came of age in a trailer park in Mason City, Iowa, two and a half hours northwest of Iowa City, grew up using federal food assistance and eating at community kitchens.

He said he understands how many Americans are feeling —living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to make ends meet —which is why he advocates raising the minimum wage, reducing health care costs, and providing tax cuts for the working class.

“We know there are a lot of people struggling in this world,” Sage said. “I am tired of watching that.”

Sage said his experience growing up in poverty and his experience as a veteran set him apart from other politicians. Sage served two deployments in Iraq with the U.S. Marine Corps, followed by five years of service in the U.S. Army.

As the federal government shutdown officially became the longest in U.S. history on Tuesday, Sage said he supports the fight from Democrats, who refuse to sign a budget that does not include extending the Affordable Care Act tax credits, which are intended to help lower monthly health care premiums for low-income individuals, but worries about the impacts of a continued shutdown.

“I am proud that Chuck Schumer decided to find a spine, because it is about time someone stood up and fought for the ACA tax credits,” Sage said.

He fielded questions from community members on farm policy, student loan debt, and the state of the Democratic party. One attendee mentioned the slate of victories for Democrats across the country on Tuesday night, including Democrat Zohran Mamdani’s sweeping victory in the New York City mayoral race.

RELATED: Q&A | U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst agrees with giving back pay, slashing nonessential federal jobs

Sage said he feels validated by the nationwide victories, and that both he and Mamdani represent working-class Americans who fight for affordability.

“Mamdani listened to people,” Sage said. “He went around and talked to people, and I think that is what we need to do to understand each other.”

Many attendees of the event were not yet decided if Sage had their vote, but shared a similar angst for the current state leadership.

Iowa City resident Doug Simkin said he has long been disappointed with U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and said he came to the town hall to talk to Sage face-to-face and learn more about his campaign.

Simkin said he is looking for a candidate who can represent the state of Iowa as a whole, something he isn’t sure the other Democratic primary candidates, Zach Wahls and Josh Turek, can do.

“It is important we set Iowa back on track to get us the hell out of this horrible situation that f****** moron Republicans have put us in,” Simkin said. “We are on a fast track to hell, and we have got to get off.”

Simkin said he is looking for a candidate who respects the authority of the legislative branch as a coequal branch of government, and said the current representatives have willingly given away their authority to the executive branch and President Donald Trump.

“I think it is important for Iowa to be represented by people who care about Iowans, who care about Americans, and who care about dignity,” Simkin said.

Susan and Mike Mitchell, long-time Iowa City residents, are also unsure about their vote in the Democratic primary, and came to the event in search of a candidate who can bring Iowans together.

“I don’t feel that Ernst has represented all people in Iowa,” Susan Mitchell said. “I think whoever is in office needs to represent all of the people, whether they voted for you or not.”

Tim Conroy, a supporter of Sage’s campaign, came to the event with his young son and said Sage already has his vote.

“There are a lot of people in Iowa, regardless of their political affiliation, who are hurting,” Conroy said. “I like that [Sage] has small-town experience, and he isn’t caught up in the whole celebrity of being a politician.”