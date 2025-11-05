Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Robert Morris

Fans poured into Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday night to cheer on the Hawkeyes in their season opener. In his debut as Iowa’s head coach, Ben McCollum led the team to a 101–69 victory over Robert Morris.

Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz led the team with 19 points, six assists, and four steals. In his first collegiate start, center Trevin Jirak gave the team its largest lead of the first half, with the score being 49-24. After the game, McCollum said that they didn’t get the ball as much and he felt like it was just sitting there, but he’s not concerned. “I just don’t want it to happen again because I don’t like it.”

The Hawkeyes play Western Illinois on Friday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. CST at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.