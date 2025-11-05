The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Robert Morris

Samantha DeFily, Visuals Editor
November 5, 2025
Samantha DeFily
The team gathers on the court after a timeout is called during an Iowa men’s basketball game against Robert Morris on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The teams next game is against Western Illinois on Friday, Nov. 7. The Hawkeyes defeated the Colonials 101-69.

Fans poured into Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday night to cheer on the Hawkeyes in their season opener. In his debut as Iowa’s head coach, Ben McCollum led the team to a 101–69 victory over Robert Morris.

Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz led the team with 19 points, six assists, and four steals. In his first collegiate start, center Trevin Jirak gave the team its largest lead of the first half, with the score being 49-24. After the game, McCollum said that they didn’t get the ball as much and he felt like it was just sitting there, but he’s not concerned. “I just don’t want it to happen again because I don’t like it.”

The Hawkeyes play Western Illinois on Friday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. CST at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa guard Tavion Banks attempts to get past Robert Morris forward DeSean Goode during an Iowa men’s basketball game against Robert Morris on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Banks had 17 points. The Hawkeyes defeated the Colonials 101-69. (Samantha DeFily)
Iowa guard Tavion Banks dunks the ball during an Iowa men’s basketball game against Robert Morris on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Banks had 17 points. The Hawkeyes defeated the Colonials 101-69. (Samantha DeFily)
Robert Morris guard Albert Vargas jumps on Iowa guard Brendan Hausen during an Iowa men’s basketball game against Robert Morris on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Hausan had ten points. The Hawkeyes defeated the Colonials 101-69. (Samantha DeFily)
Iowa head coach Ben McCollum talks to the referee during an Iowa men’s basketball game against Robert Morris on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. This was McCollum’s first game as head coach for Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Colonials 101-69. (Samantha DeFily)
Iowa guard Isaia Howard goes for a layup during an Iowa men’s basketball game against Robert Morris on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Howard added 10 points. The Hawkeyes defeated the Colonials 101-69. (Samantha DeFily)
Iowa guard Isaia Howard and forward Cooper Koch help up guard Tavion Banks from the floor during an Iowa men’s basketball game against Robert Morris on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Banks had 17 points. The Hawkeyes defeated the Colonials 101-69. (Samantha DeFily)
Iowa fans cheer on the sidelines during an Iowa men’s basketball game against Robert Morris on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Colonials 101-69. (Samantha DeFily)
Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz attempts to block Robert Morris guard Ryan Prather Jr.’s shot during an Iowa men’s basketball game against Robert Morris on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Stirtz led the team with 19 points. The Hawkeyes defeated the Colonials 101-69. (Samantha DeFily)
Robert Morris guard Albert Vargas lays on the ground after fighting for the ball during an Iowa men’s basketball game against Robert Morris on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Vargas had 3 points. The Hawkeyes defeated the Colonials 101-69. (Samantha DeFily)
Iowa guard Kael Combs puts his hands up while defending against Robert Morris guard Albert Vargas during an Iowa men’s basketball game against Robert Morris on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Combs had 2 points. The Hawkeyes defeated the Colonials 101-69. (Samantha DeFily)
Iowa guard Tavion Banks celebrates during an Iowa men’s basketball game against Robert Morris on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Banks had 17 points. The Hawkeyes defeated the Colonials 101-69. (Samantha DeFily)
