Iowa City mayor Bruce Teague, city councillor Megan Alter, and city councillor Shawn Harmsen react to final poll results during a watch party at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Incumbent city councillors Megan Alter, Bruce Teague, and Shawn Harmsen won at-large and District B elections, respectively, and incumbent Jayne Finch won re-election as an ICCSD School Board member.
Iowa City mayor Bruce Teague, city councillor Megan Alter, and city councillor Shawn Harmsen react to final poll results during a watch party at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Incumbent city councillors Megan Alter, Bruce Teague, and Shawn Harmsen won at-large and District B elections, respectively, and incumbent Jayne Finch won re-election as an ICCSD School Board member.
Gabby Drees

Photos: 2025 General Election Watch Parties

At-large and District B candidates for Iowa City City Council, alongside ICCSD School Board candidates, held election watch parties Tuesday night.
DI Visuals Staff
November 5, 2025

Unofficial results Tuesday night show incumbent at-large Iowa City city councillors Megan Alter, Bruce Teague, and District B City councillor Shawn Harmsen holding their seats, and incumbent ICCSD school board members Ruthina Malone, Jayne Finch, and newcomer Jennifer Horn-Fraiser winning their seats.

Candidates held watch parties throughout Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

City council at-large candidates and incumbents Megan Alter, Bruce Teague, and city council District B incumbent candidate Shawn Harmsen held their watch party together at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City. City council at-large candidate newcomer Newman Abuissa held his watch party at George’s Buffet and Clara Reynen held her watch party at Kitty Corner Social Club.

Iowa City Community School Board candidate Jennifer Horn-Frasier held her watch party at her home.

Jennifer Horn-Frasier and Sharon Lake check the Johnson County auditor’s website during Horn-Frasier’s watch party for the Iowa City Community School Board election at Horn-Frasier’s home in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. There were three open seats for school board, with both incumbents Ruthina Malone and Jayne Finch regaining their seats. Horn-Frasier received the third highest number of votes at 8,413. (John Charlson/The Daily Iowan)
Jennifer Horn-Frasier and Sharon Lake check the Johnson County auditor’s website during Horn-Frasier’s watch party for the Iowa City Community School Board election at Horn-Frasier’s home in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. There were three open seats for school board, with both incumbents Ruthina Malone and Jayne Finch regaining their seats. Horn-Frasier received the third highest number of votes at 8,413. (John Charlson/The Daily Iowan)
Supporters gather and talk during Jennifer Horn-Frasier’s watch party for the Iowa City Community School Board election at Horn-Frasier’s home in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. There were three open seats for school board, with both incumbents Ruthina Malone and Jayne Finch regaining their seats. Horn-Frasier received the third highest number of votes at 8,413. (John Charlson/The Daily Iowan)
Supporters gather and talk during Jennifer Horn-Frasier’s watch party for the Iowa City Community School Board election at Horn-Frasier’s home in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. There were three open seats for school board, with both incumbents Ruthina Malone and Jayne Finch regaining their seats. Horn-Frasier received the third highest number of votes at 8,413. (John Charlson/The Daily Iowan)
Jennifer Horn-Frasier points at the updated absentee voter turnout on the Johnson County auditor’s website during Jennifer Horn-Frasier’s watch party for the Iowa City Community School Board election at Horn-Frasier’s home in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. There were three open seats for school board, with both incumbents Ruthina Malone and Jayne Finch regaining their seats. Horn-Frasier received the third highest number of votes at 8,413. (John Charlson/The Daily Iowan)
Jennifer Horn-Frasier points at the updated absentee voter turnout on the Johnson County auditor’s website during Jennifer Horn-Frasier’s watch party for the Iowa City Community School Board election at Horn-Frasier’s home in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. There were three open seats for school board, with both incumbents Ruthina Malone and Jayne Finch regaining their seats. Horn-Frasier received the third highest number of votes at 8,413. (John Charlson/The Daily Iowan)
Jennifer Horn-Frasier speaks to her supporters after the final vote is released for Iowa City Community School Board during her watch party at Horn-Frasier’s home in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Horn-Frasier won the third available seat on the ICCSD board with a total of 8,413 votes. There were three open seats for school board, with both incumbents Ruthina Malone and Jayne Finch regaining their seats. (John Charlson/The Daily Iowan)
Jennifer Horn-Frasier hugs her husband Mike Frasier after the final vote for Iowa City Community School Board is released during her watch party at Horn-Frasier’s home in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. There were three open seats for school board, with both incumbents Ruthina Malone and Jayne Finch regaining their seats. Horn-Frasier received the third highest number of votes at 8,413. (John Charlson/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa City mayor Bruce Teague answers a phone call during a watch party at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. (Travis Crabb/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa City City Council at-large candidate Clara Renyen plays with a cat as she awaits results on election night at the Kitty Corner Social Club in downtown Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Reynen trailed incumbent Megan Alter by 3,756 votes and garnered 18 percent of the overall vote. (Liam Halawith/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa City City Council at-large candidate Clara Renyen watches as results roll in on election night at the Kitty Corner Social Club in downtown Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Reynen trailed incumbent Megan Alter by 3,756 votes and garnered 18 percent of the overall vote. (Liam Halawith/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa City city councillor Megan Alter speaks with District B city councillor Shawn Harmsen (left) and mayor Bruce Teague during a watch party at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Incumbent city councillors Megan Alter, Bruce Teague, and Shawn Harmsen won at-large and District B elections, respectively, and incumbent Jayne Finch won re-election as an ICCSD School Board member. (Gabby Drees/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa City city councillor Megan Alter speaks with District B city councillor Shawn Harmsen (left) and mayor Bruce Teague during a watch party at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Incumbent city councillors Megan Alter, Bruce Teague, and Shawn Harmsen won at-large and District B elections, respectively, and incumbent Jayne Finch won re-election as an ICCSD School Board member. (Gabby Drees/The Daily Iowan)
ICCSD School Board member Jayne Finch watches poll results during a watch party at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Incumbent city councillors Megan Alter, Bruce Teague, and Shawn Harmsen won at-large and District B elections, respectively, and incumbent Jayne Finch won re-election as an ICCSD School Board member. (Gabby Drees/The Daily Iowan)
ICCSD School Board member Jayne Finch watches poll results during a watch party at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Incumbent city councillors Megan Alter, Bruce Teague, and Shawn Harmsen won at-large and District B elections, respectively, and incumbent Jayne Finch won re-election as an ICCSD School Board member. (Gabby Drees/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa City District B city councillor Shawn Harmsen reacts to a second wave of poll results during a watch party at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Harmsen won with 5,293 votes against newcomer Amy Hospodarsky who received 4,482 votes. Incumbent city councillors Megan Alter, Bruce Teague, and Shawn Harmsen won at-large and District B elections, respectively, and incumbent Jayne Finch won re-election as an ICCSD School Board member. (Gabby Drees/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa City District B city councillor Shawn Harmsen reacts to a second wave of poll results during a watch party at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Harmsen won with 5,293 votes against newcomer Amy Hospodarsky who received 4,482 votes. Incumbent city councillors Megan Alter, Bruce Teague, and Shawn Harmsen won at-large and District B elections, respectively, and incumbent Jayne Finch won re-election as an ICCSD School Board member. (Gabby Drees/The Daily Iowan)
ICCSD School Board member Jayne Finch speaks with supporters during a watch party at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Incumbent city councillors Megan Alter, Bruce Teague, and Shawn Harmsen won at-large and District B elections, respectively, and incumbent Jayne Finch won re-election as an ICCSD School Board member. (Gabby Drees/The Daily Iowan)
ICCSD School Board member Jayne Finch speaks with supporters during a watch party at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Incumbent city councillors Megan Alter, Bruce Teague, and Shawn Harmsen won at-large and District B elections, respectively, and incumbent Jayne Finch won re-election as an ICCSD School Board member. (Gabby Drees/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa City mayor Bruce Teague speaks to the crowd during a watch party at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Incumbent city councillors Megan Alter, Bruce Teague, and Shawn Harmsen won at-large and District B elections, respectively, and incumbent Jayne Finch won re-election as an ICCSD School Board member. (Gabby Drees/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa City mayor Bruce Teague speaks to the crowd during a watch party at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Incumbent city councillors Megan Alter, Bruce Teague, and Shawn Harmsen won at-large and District B elections, respectively, and incumbent Jayne Finch won re-election as an ICCSD School Board member. (Gabby Drees/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa City City Council Candidate Newman Abuissa holds a watch party for his candidacy at George’s Bar in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Abuissa, with a campaign based on “listening to and empowering the people” according to his website, lost a seat at the city council to the incumbent candidates, Bruce Teague and Megan Alter. (Mitchell Brinkmeyer/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa City City Council Candidate Newman Abuissa holds a watch party for his candidacy at George’s Bar in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Abuissa, with a campaign based on “listening to and empowering the people” according to his website, lost a seat at the city council to the incumbent candidates, Bruce Teague and Megan Alter. (Mitchell Brinkmeyer/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa City city councillor Megan Alter rests her head on her husband’s shoulders after the second wave of poll results during a watch party at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Incumbent city councillors Megan Alter, Bruce Teague, and Shawn Harmsen won at-large and District B elections, respectively, and incumbent Jayne Finch won re-election as an ICCSD School Board member. (Gabby Drees/The Daily Iowan)