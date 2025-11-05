Photos: 2025 General Election Watch Parties

Unofficial results Tuesday night show incumbent at-large Iowa City city councillors Megan Alter, Bruce Teague, and District B City councillor Shawn Harmsen holding their seats, and incumbent ICCSD school board members Ruthina Malone, Jayne Finch, and newcomer Jennifer Horn-Fraiser winning their seats.

Candidates held watch parties throughout Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

City council at-large candidates and incumbents Megan Alter, Bruce Teague, and city council District B incumbent candidate Shawn Harmsen held their watch party together at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City. City council at-large candidate newcomer Newman Abuissa held his watch party at George’s Buffet and Clara Reynen held her watch party at Kitty Corner Social Club.

Iowa City Community School Board candidate Jennifer Horn-Frasier held her watch party at her home.