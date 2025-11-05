Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces grant proposal to transform rural health care

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced in a news release on Wednesday Iowa has submitted its proposal for the Rural Health Transformation Fund, a $50 billion grant created by the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” titled Healthy Hometowns which proposes expanding access to care in rural Iowa through expanding rural clinics.

The proposal would address the challenges by expanding a statewide “hub-and-spoke” model — where there are sub-specialists and centers of excellence around the state that provide services through clinics in more rural areas.

Reynolds’ program would also bring $200 million per year and $1 billion total over the five year grant period, if fully awarded by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The funding comes from the $50 billion grant added into the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” that is estimated to cut nearly $1 trillion in Medicaid spending nationwide through cuts to state directed payments, programs that reimbursed critical access hospitals for low Medicaid payment rates, adding work requirements, and other changes to the public insurance program.

Reynolds’ proposal is pegged as Iowa’s “strategic response” to the unique problems facing rural health care providers including workforce shortages, long travel time for care, and low rates of insured individuals.

“Rural communities are the backbone of our state — home to nearly half of all Iowans and the foundation of our economy, culture, and identity,” Reynolds said in a news release Wednesday. “Healthy Hometowns is a pivotal opportunity to build a high quality, sustainable system of care that vastly improves health, well-being, and quality of life for rural Iowans.”

The program would accomplish this through six key initiatives according to the release. These include:

Expanding the hub-and-spoke model through investments in telehealth, medical equipment and care for uninsured Iowans

Recruiting health professionals to serve in rural areas through incentives

Increasing access to cancer screening and treatment and forming hubs dedicated to cancer treatment

Co-locating providers for coordinated care across disciplines

Ensuring seamless access to health records across the state to support continuity of care

Bringing care directly to rural residents through mobile health services and health transportation

“Iowa’s application reflects years of thoughtful planning and collaboration,” Iowa Health and Human Services Director Larry Johnson said in a news release Wednesday. “It’s a plan rooted in the values of hard work, innovation, and community. Iowans deserve a health care system designed for them—and with Healthy Hometowns, we’re delivering just that.”

The state anticipates it will lead to fewer emergency department visits for preventable conditions, more rural Iowans receiving care in their communities, increased providers per capita, and expanded access to telehealth.