The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Back and Dancing: Dance Marathon D2DM

Dance Marathon’s second biggest event and fundraiser aims to raise money for the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Kenna Mertes, DITV News
November 5, 2025
Print this Story