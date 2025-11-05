Ask the Author | Renowned journalist and businessman John Skipper reflects on his career

North Carolina native John Skipper has spent his career innovating and leading media companies worldwide. After graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in English Literature and receiving a master’s degree from Columbia University in the same field, Skipper used his knowledge of print media and storytelling to help transition broadcasting into the new digital era.

He is most well known for his time at ESPN, where he helped launch ESPN magazine in 1997 and the “30 for 30” documentary series, which launched in 2009. He went on to work in executive positions at DAZN and founded Meadowlark Media in 2021.

The Daily Iowan: Start with your early career at ESPN, when you got there in the late ’90s, what was the landscape like for sports media at that time?

Skipper: I moved there to start ESPN Magazine. We had the benefit of being able to act like a startup within a larger company. We had our own office, and we got to create our own culture. At the time, people were just happy there was little interruption, and for $50-70, you could have almost all the sports you want to watch.

Sports Illustrated was still publishing and popular, so we were on the precipice of great change. People were in love with ESPN, and it may seem quaint at this point, but if you went back, it was, by some accounts, the most popular sports brand in the country.

When you’re trying to innovate at this company that has already established itself, how did you anticipate the need to then get ahead of your competitors, and what were you doing to look ahead?

My supervisor, who was the president of ESPN, wanted to become the predominant print publication in sports. I looked at my competitor, which was Sports Illustrated, and I saw a magazine unaware digital was coming. At ESPN, we knew digital was coming. So our first cover said “Next.” It was a declaration we were next. It featured Kobe Bryant, Slash Stewart, Eric Lindros, and Alex Rodriguez.

We hired fresh writers and diverse writers. And, we succeeded dramatically. The magazine had a life from about 1998, when we published the first issue, through about 2000.

As president of ESPN, why was it important for you to make a commitment to diversity within the company?

Because sports fans are diverse. And ultimately, people want to see people who look like them and think like them. This is not a generation of authority followers. It’s a generation of authenticity and credibility. So in order to serve all those fans, we had to be diverse.

We saw female viewership go up. We saw African American viewership go up. We created ESPN Deportes in the Spanish language. We served all sports fans, whatever they looked like and whatever their politics were.

After such a long career, what makes you keep working, to come out to schools and make you want to keep having these conversations?

Because being engaged is more fun than not being engaged. It’s activities, it’s in discussions, it’s reading, it’s just staying engaged. I’ve been extremely fortunate. There are a lot of difficult ways to make a living. I get to make a living doing fun, intellectually stimulating things.

What is your advice to the journalism students right now who are graduating and don’t know what the field’s gonna look like in 10 years?

My advice is to find something you love. If you love music, work for Rolling Stone. If you love sports, find a job in sports. If you love technology, find a job in technology. Even if it’s not the job that’s gonna make you rich, stick with it. Find people who will sponsor you, somebody who will recognize your work and give you a second job, or promote you to a second job.

Because reading and writing still matter a lot. Read and analyze information, find interesting insights into it, write well, and write with a voice.