Point-Counterpoint | What is the most demanding position in sports?

Quarterback

There is no position quite like the American football quarterback. Serving as the commander of the offense, the position requires a high degree of physical and mental prowess, setting quarterbacks in a league of their own.

To be a successful quarterback, you not only have to be the cream of the crop in terms of athleticism, but you have to know the role of every offensive player while navigating through 11 angry defenders who have the sole purpose of making your life miserable.

With the age of the pocket passer coming to an end, quarterbacks nowadays have to evade pressure and be a threat running the ball in addition to being able to throw the ball with elite precision.

Quarterbacks are also in charge of calling audibles on the field. Here, the quarterback will move players or change route combinations based on the way the defense is set up — taking advantage of weaknesses in zone or man defenses.

The sheer pregame preparation, knowledge, and improvisation the position demands would overwhelm even the most die-hard football fans. With the infamous exception of Johnny Manziel, quarterbacks in the NFL spend hours upon hours sifting through film of upcoming opponents’ snaps, plays, tendencies, and any other valuable insight.

Many forget the position’s pure stress and mental workload. Quarterbacks are often the first individuals talking in front of the press, serving as a team representative.

If a team loses, sports commentators and the media will likely point to poor quarterback play. On the flip side, if a team performs well offensively, the quarterback will likely be the first one to receive praise.

While different sports have their own set of respective difficulties, there is no other position in sports asking more of an individual than a quarterback.

Hockey goalie

Hockey goaltenders hold the hardest job in the sporting world. With extreme physical and mental toughness required for 60 minutes a game, there is no other position in sport that compares.

Have you ever watched a game of hockey and lost track of the puck at any point? The answer is most likely yes, and that’s from the convenient birdseye view through the living room television. Imagine being on the ice, continuously having your vision blocked by your teammates and opponents, with a puck flying around the ice just waiting to be rifled straight at you.

For a goalie, the puck may be hard to find one second and hurling straight at them the next with minimum time to react.

For the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks, the team’s average shot speed hovers around 60 miles per hour, with 116 between 70-80 mph and an additional 44 between 80-90 mph. While shots over 100 mph are rare, players today posses such power to reach triple digits. Filip Hronek of Vancouver registered at 107 mph last season. Just this year, Florida’s Gustav Forsling topped out at 105 mph.

Regardless of the protective padding being worn, a hockey puck traveling at that speed is rather frightening to stand in the way of.

While one shot may seem scary enough, NHL goalies faced an average of 30 shots on goal during the 2024-25 season, according to BetMGM.com — quite the mentally exhausting task.

As opposed to goaltending in other sports, a hockey goalie needs to wear ice skates just like everyone else, not to mention their extra equipment weighing down on them.

Goalies are sent onto the ice wearing a helmet, huge leg pads, a chest protector, a glove for one hand, a blocker pad for the other, and a stick, which typically weighs between 40 and 50 pounds. Carrying all that extra baggage for a game that typically lasts about three hours of real time can’t be much fun.

With all of these factors adding up, the answer to the question at hand is simple: The hardest position in sport is the hockey goalie. The physical and mental exhaustion endured makes any counterargument futile.