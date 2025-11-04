Noble Bee Honey wraps up Iowa City’s Farmers Market on a sweet note

This is an installment in a multi-part series.

Orange leaves fell in a graceful descent through the crisp Saturday morning air as children dressed in Halloween costumes excitedly raced from stall to stall at the final day of the 2025 Iowa City Farmers Market season. A trick-or-treat-inspired format had everyone smiling from ear to ear, especially the vendors, many of whom dressed in costumes of their own and happily dropped treats into children’s baskets.

Behind a table packed with various honey jars and shiny red apples stood a bee — or, rather, a man dressed as one. Under his homemade pipe-cleaner antennae, Noble Bee Honey vendor Matthew Stewart took breaks between assisting customers to place sticks filled with sweet honey into the eagerly waiting buckets of trick-or-treaters.

Noble Bee Honey was managed by Stewart before his retirement, but now he runs the stand at the farmers market. The company was founded in 1986 and purchased in 1998 and is described on the Noble Bee website as a “family operation of keeping bees and packaging honey.” Stewart has been selling his product at the Iowa City Farmers Market for 20 years.

As a beekeeper for over 30 years, Stewart knows his way around the winged insects and their honey, although he described the process as quite the learning curve. In 1990, he was inspired to take part in the business after watching a video about beekeeping. After acquiring the track supply and woodware, he built hive boxes and waited for bees.

When they arrived, it wasn’t exactly what he was anticipating.

“Oh, they just stung the heck out of us. It was absolutely nothing like the video. But we learned a lot in that,” Stewart said with a good-humored smile.

Now with decades of beekeeping experience, he has become proficient in the honey-gathering process. Every three weeks, when he extracts honey from his flowers, Stewart collects a variety of different flavors, nectar, and colors. Types of honey are based on which flowers the bees have been pollinating, with a popular fall flavor being autumn gold.

“It’s always fun to get some of the smaller jars to try some of the other flavors we haven’t yet,” Iowa City customer Jessie Marks said.

Marks, a regular customer of the honey shop, immediately made her first stop on Saturday at Noble Bee Honey to stock up on her and her kids’ favorites before the market closed for the year.

Stewart said many of his regulars, similar to Marks, stop by on the last day of the market to collect enough jars of honey to last through the winter.

Although the final day is an especially busy one every year, he said a typical day for him at the market is usually bustling. He has plenty of regular customers and frequently sells to new ones eager to try his product.

It’s no secret why customers don’t fail to overlook the obvious effort he puts into his display and the honest, organic product he sells.

“He just puts a lot of care into it… the other day, he was telling me he even individually polishes each apple,” Iowa City customer Sherry Pardee said.

Pardee frequently conducts bee tours to Cuba, leading her to befriend the local beekeepers at the market, including Stewart.

She remarked on the great quality of Stewart’s honey, noting the raw honey was her favorite.

Even though business at the market is successful, Stewart said his favorite part of selling is meeting the people. Upon seeing his bee costume, children eagerly raced up to his stall to trick-or-treat. Stewart greeted each of them with a warm smile and a stick filled with sweet honey, taking the time to ask each child about their costume.

With his funky, bright bee garb and golden jars on display, Stewart’s Noble Bee Honey provided a touch of sweetness to close out the season’s final market.