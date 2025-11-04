Live Updates | 2025 local election

IC voter advocates for continuing fare-free bus policy, freedom of expression in schools | 11:18 a.m.

Dalton Bantz, an Iowa City resident, cast his vote at the Iowa City Community School District building.

Bantz voted for at-large city council candidates Megan Alter and Bruce Teague, District B candidate Shawn Harmsen, and Iowa City Community School District candidates Dan Stevenson, Jayne Finch, and Ruthina Malone.

Bantz said free city buses were a major policy he supported.

“I think they improve the quality of living for everybody,” Bantz said. “They help people support businesses and go places they want to go.”

Bantz said a continuation of the fare free bus policy will have a major impact on Iowa City.

“It feels like it will help everybody get to places easily,” Bantz said. “And I think that’s always going to be a good thing for our city.”

Bantz said he is against book banning within the Iowa City Community School District.

“I think freedom of expression is an important thing to teach young people,” Bantz said.

Cole Miller

IC resident supports local option sales tax | 9:53 a.m.

Alan Swanson, an Iowa City resident, casted his vote Tuesday morning at the Iowa City Senior Center.

Swanson said anytime something like the local option sales tax is on the ballot, he will vote “yes.”

“I just like to see progress,” Swanson said. “Everything in there has been very well thought through by other people who prepare all these issues for us, and I trust them to pick the right things.”

Swanson also said Iowa City has given back to him, so it’s important he comes out to vote when he can.

“Well, this is a wonderful city,” he said, “But it needs to be supported and it needs to be carefully watched.”

Grace Bartlett

Local resident expresses concern with public schools, education | 9:29 a.m.

Marilyn Calkins, an Iowa City resident, cast her vote at the Iowa City Senior Center Tuesday.

Calkins said she votes in every election, as it keeps her informed on current issues. She felt strongest about the school board election and education in Iowa City.

“I’m very concerned on the schools, public schools are so important,” she said. “It’s just important that we have people who really care about education and are doing the best for everybody, not just one small segment of the population.”

Grace Bartlett

UI student votes with rent concerns on her mind | 9:06 a.m.

Anna Connor, University of Iowa third-year international student , cast her ballot in the 2025 elections Tuesday morning.

Connor said that getting involved at a local level was important to her, as local decisions are what ultimately affect students. Connor voted for Clara Reynen and Bruce Teague.

“I really believe in the values that they have, and I think that it’ll help propel Iowa City forward, especially for students and with rent concerns,” she said.

Grace Bartlett

Local elections have more impact than most think, Iowa City voter says | 8:56 a.m.

Meredith Hamly, an Iowa City resident, voted at the Iowa City Senior Center Tuesday morning.

Hamly said that it is important to exercise the right to vote, especially in local elections.

“Voting in local elections impacts us far more than what I think most people realize,” Hamly said, “This election was important to participate in.”

Hamly voted for Clara Reynen, calling her a refreshing candidate.

“I see her as a leader that is not afraid to stand up for basic things like human rights,” Hamly said, “We need people to be willing to open up and speak out on behalf of other people that are being mistreated.”

Grace Bartlett

Iowa City resident and lawyer votes for local option sales tax | 8:43 a.m.

Iowa City residents Buffie and Dick Tucker voted for Iowa City City Council and ICCSD school board incumbents and voted “yes” on the local option sales tax at West High School.

Dick, who is a lawyer, said they come out to vote in every election.

“We vote every time we have an opportunity to,” he said. “That’s one of the privileges that we have being citizens in this country, and it’s important for people to do that.”

He added that he voted “yes” on the local option sales tax because a good portion of that money stays in the community.

“We’ll fund things that I believe are important, and sadly, we have to send some of the money to the state, but that’s the way it goes,” Dick said.

Anna Olson

UI graduate student votes for ICCSD school board incumbents | 8:43 a.m.

Jack Bryson, a graduate student at the University of Iowa, cast his vote this morning at the Iowa City Senior Center before his classes.

Bryson, who is also a former educator, said he felt it was necessary for him to come out and vote today. He voted for Jayne Finch, Ruthina Malone, and Dan Stevenson.

“They’re incumbents, and I think we have one of the best school programs in the state,” Bryson said

Bryson cited the school board’s previous work instating a district-wide cell phone ban as one of the reasons he is giving his support to incumbents.

“I view myself as a progressive educator,” Bryson said, “One of the things that affected me when I was teaching was phones in schools, and I think they’ve been very proactive about the district wide cell phone ban and that’s a policy I tend to support.”

Grace Bartlett

UI student voter casts ballot for civic duty | 8:34 a.m.

University of Iowa graduate student and Iowa City resident Colleen Kollasch voted at West High School.

She said she came out to vote because it’s a basic right in America.

“I think it’s our civic duty,” Kollasch said. “And if we want changes in this world, we have to vote and get people into office that are going to advocate for everybody that lives in the area and ensure we are creating a safe, equitable society.”

Anna Olson

Iowa City resident wants to see another term from Mayor Bruce Teague | 8:29 a.m.

Iowa City residents Vern Duba and John Fever cast their votes at West High School this morning.

Duba said he voted for incumbent Bruce Teague to hold an at-large seat on the Iowa City City Council. He said he came out specifically to vote for the sitting mayor.

“It’s important that citizens exercise their right to do this, and because we have so little control over the craziness that’s happening nationally,” he said. “We can work at this grassroots level to help change and make Johnson County and Iowa City better.”

Fever said he voted “yes” on the local option sales tax because the 1 percent increase is such a small amount of money that will go toward benefiting the community.

“We already have these really great facilities, and we were talking about having people that were coming in from out of town, like on football days, and utilizing all of our facilities,” he said. “Now we’re going to get a bit of revenue from them.”

Anna Olson

Gallery • 2 Photos Mitchell Brinkmeyer Iowa City City Council Candidate Clara Reynen stands outside Iowa City West High School, where she cast her vote on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Reynen, a name on the ballot, dressed for the occasion, wearing a pair of boots with the word “VOTE” written on them.

Candidate Clara Reynen casts her ballot | 8:11 a.m.

Iowa City City Council at-large candidate and Iowa City resident Clara Reynen cast her vote at West High School this morning.

She voted for herself for an at-large seat, Amy Hospodarsky in District B, Ruthina Malone, Dan Stevenson, and Jennifer Horn-Frasier for school board, and voted “yes” on the local sales option tax.

Reynen said she voted for Hospodarsky in District B because she will stand up for people the most.

“I know with her skills as a facilitator she’s going to be able to help facilitate hard conversations and really get city council working together on the same page,” she said.

Reynen said she voted for school board candidates Malone, Stevenson, and Horn-Frasier because she has had the best conversations with them.

Anna Olson