Incumbents Ruthina Malone, Jayne Finch, and newcomer Jennifer Horn-Fraiser win ICCSD school board seats

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Incumbents Ruthina Malone, Jayne Finch, and newcomer Jennifer Horn-Fraiser secured the three open seats on the Iowa City Community School Board on Tuesday.

Finch received the most votes, with 10,950 ballots cast in her favor, according to unofficial results released Tuesday night. Malone and Horn-Fraiser followed with 10,935 and 8,413 votes, respectively, according to unofficial results.

Malone, current school board president, has served two consecutive terms. She was initially elected to the board in 2017 and then reelected in 2021.

Malone said her biggest priority going into a third term would be making sure the district is prioritizing the well-being of staff, including classroom safety for teachers and students, she said in an interview with the DI prior to election day.

Finch was originally elected to the school board in 2021 and has served on the board since. Finch has been involved with the district for eight years, serving as Chair of the ICCSD Equity Advisory Committee and as a school board member.

In an interview with The Daily Iowan ahead of the election, Finch said the most pressing issue facing the district is enrollment numbers. From 2024-35, total enrollment is expected to decrease by 758 students. She said declining enrollment in the district is being directly impacted by the voucher program.

Horn-Frasier, a longtime educator and UI alumni, previously taught middle school and high school language arts in the school district. She is now a strategy consultant with Bluebird Sky, and will see her first term on the ICCSD school board with her top priority for the district being funding. In an interview with the DI prior to Election day, she noted the district is not keeping up with the rate of inflation and is having to funnel money into private education.

“We need to do everything we can to maintain and grow our financial position, including attracting students to enroll into our district to maximize our per-pupil funding,” Horn-Frasier said.

Dan Stevenson, a newcomer to the race, is a teacher of eighth-grade U.S. history at West Liberty High School with over 20 years of experience in the classroom. Serving as president for the West Liberty Education Association, Stevenson has also served on the Iowa City Public Library Board of Trustees.

In a previous interview with the DI ahead of election day, Stevenson said his top priority for the district is cultivating safe and supportive schools and making sure students are receiving the support they need.

David Noerper said in an interview with the DI before the election he strongly supports public education, having been a peer tutor for many years. Because of this experience, he advocated for policies that align with children’s needs, as he has two children enrolled at ICCSD.