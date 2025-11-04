IC votes in favor of Local Option Sales Tax

The Local Option Sales Tax, or LOST, was approved by Iowa City voters following Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial results. The public measure garnered over 9,000 votes out of nearly 11,000 cast.

LOST, which is often called a “penny tax” as it would add a penny of tax to every dollar spent, would increase the sales tax on most taxable purchases from 6 percent to 7 percent and will go into effect on July 1, 2026.

Assistant City Manager Kirk Lehmann said LOST is broken into “four buckets,” with 50 percent going toward property tax relief, 25 percent going toward affordable housing, approximately 15 percent going toward community partnerships, and 10 percent going toward public facilities and infrastructure.

“Voters should understand what’s on any given ballot, and I think being informed about what they’re voting on means that they can make a decision that’s going to be best for them and for the community,” he said. “It really comes towards making sure that you’re following your values and making sure that you’re understanding what you’re voting on.”