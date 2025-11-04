The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

IC votes in favor of Local Option Sales Tax

Iowa City voters decided to adopt a 1 percent sales tax on Tuesday.
Anna Olson, News Reporter
November 4, 2025
John Charlson
Precinct election officials assist voters inside the Iowa City Senior Center on Election Day in downtown Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. The ballot contains candidates for at-large and district B city council, in addition to the Iowa City Community School District board. By 11 a.m. the Senior Center had a turnout of 53 voters according to the Johnson County website.

The Local Option Sales Tax, or LOST, was approved by Iowa City voters following Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial results. The public measure garnered over 9,000 votes out of nearly 11,000 cast.

LOST, which is often called a “penny tax” as it would add a penny of tax to every dollar spent, would increase the sales tax on most taxable purchases from 6 percent to 7 percent and will go into effect on July 1, 2026.

Assistant City Manager Kirk Lehmann said LOST is broken into “four buckets,” with 50 percent going toward property tax relief, 25 percent going toward affordable housing, approximately 15 percent going toward community partnerships, and 10 percent going toward public facilities and infrastructure. 

“Voters should understand what’s on any given ballot, and I think being informed about what they’re voting on means that they can make a decision that’s going to be best for them and for the community,” he said. “It really comes towards making sure that you’re following your values and making sure that you’re understanding what you’re voting on.”

