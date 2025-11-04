Heartlanders’ Jonny Sorenson elevated to alternate captain

Jonny Sorenson grew up in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, and played collegiate hockey at the University of Minnesota and then further north at University of Alaska Fairbanks. Now settled back in the Midwest and entering his third year with Iowa Heartlanders, Sorenson saw a slight but significant change to his uniform.

A knitted ‘A’ on the upper-left on the front of his jersey transforms him from a young professional learning the ropes of the ECHL to an alternate captain whose teammates look to for leadership.

Sorenson’s long hockey journey featured plenty of ups and downs, but the forward aims to seize the opportunity his new role affords. The 26-year-old doesn’t take his responsibility lightly.

“Now that I’m a stronger voice on the team, I want to make sure everyone feels like they’re heard,” Sorenson said. “I’ll be the one to vocalize things to the coaching staff, and I want to do a good job of that one and off the ice.”

Sorenson is not the only player in a leadership position this season. Yuki Miura, the longest tenured Heartlander, joins Sorenson as the other alternate captain for Iowa. The younger Sorenson said his goal was to learn from his leadership partner.

“He’s just the best, and he is a world class leader,” Sorenson said. “He really cares for everyone in the room, and I’m just trying to learn from that so I can become a stronger leader.”

Miura offered similar praise for his co-captain.

“He is one of the best guys I’ve ever met, and he is a great player with a great personality,” Miura said. “He had great leadership last season, and now he is one of the most important players on the team. He does everything correctly, so I’m really happy he is an alternate captain with me this season.”

Sorenson spent his first three collegiate seasons at the University of Minnesota, where he recorded 15 goals, seven assists and was Big Ten champion with the Golden Gophers in 2021.

During his time at Minnesota, the team was 14-0-1 whenever Sorenson found the back of the net.

After three seasons with the Gophers, Sorenson made the move to the University of Alaska Fairbanks, where he played two years. As a kid, Sorenson played youth hockey in Alaska, which made him feel comfortable with making the big move.

Sorenson was a captain during his time at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. He said he has matured since then and is ready to take on his new leadership position at Iowa.

“Just getting older and learning how to listen to everyone in the locker room and lead by example has expanded my leadership qualities,” Sorenson said.

As new Heartlanders head coach Chuck Weber likes to say, the 72-game season is a marathon, and Sorenson understands he needs to take care of his body to stay strong for the whole season.

“Listening to your body and gauging what you’re feeling is so important,” Sorenson said. “Sometimes you need to take it lighter, and sometimes you can push a little harder. Staying energized with the guys in the locker room will definitely help us this season.”

Sorenson aims to provide energy as he and the Heartlanders look to not just make it back to the playoffs this season but make a real push for the Kelly Cup.