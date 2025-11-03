The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV Sports: Iowa Woman’s Wrestling Dominates Luther Hill Open

Opening tournament in Indianola, Iowa, for the women’s 25-56 season, the Hawkeyes start the season with a bang.
Linda Lako, DITV Sports
November 3, 2025
