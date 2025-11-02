Opinion | Support your local vegan restaurants

Unsurprisingly, Iowa City is not the biggest hotspot for vegans. In a state that ranks No. 1 in the country for pork and egg production and spends billions of dollars every year on animal agriculture, Iowa City gives the impression that it is built for meat-eaters.

I am here to argue that this impression is wrong.

So often, people let convenience deter them from eating vegan. Although it is true, most grocery stores and restaurants cater to carnivores, Iowa City has plenty of plant-based options; you just need to know where to look.

The first place you should look is your own pantry. Meals such as pasta with tomato sauce, PB&Js, or rice and bean bowls are naturally meat, egg, and dairy-free. If you have an ethnically diverse pantry, you will be pleased to find a wide range of foods are also naturally vegan, such as falafel, hummus, tofu curry, yachae kimbap, vegetable lo mein, and bean burritos.

Another argument that deters people from eating sustainably is the loss of their favorite recipes. While some ingredients may be difficult to find substitutions for in the average Midwest grocery store, do not fear: Iowa City has some of the best grocery stores in the state for finding vegan options.

Bread Garden Market and New Pioneer Co-op offer dairy-free butters, cheeses, and ice creams. New Pioneer also offers a variety of reheatable vegan meals, such as dairy-free pizzas and plant-based hot dogs.

If you are suspicious of the prospect of dairy-free cheese or meatless meat, do not worry, New Pioneer has a wide variety of each for you to check reviews of and test for yourself. I recommend Miyoko’s liquid mozzarella, which can be found at their Iowa City location.

Perhaps you live away from downtown, or primarily do your grocery shopping at supermarkets. If so, I recommend checking Hy-Vee or Walmart; both offer vegan butters, cheeses, milks, and imitation meats.

Perhaps you don’t want to cook, want to treat yourself, or are helpless with a stove. Whatever the reason, know you do not have to look far to find tasty plant-based dishes in Iowa City.

Oasis Falafel, Saj Grill, and Cortado all offer vegan Middle Eastern dishes, such as falafel wraps and hummus bowls. Thai Flavors, Uncle Sun, Szechuan House, Paper Crane, K-Bap, and Masala offer a diverse range of vegan dishes from Asian cultures. I Love FuFu has a whole section on their menu for plant-based African cuisine.

To make your Estela’s, Chipotle, or Pancheros order vegan, swap meat for beans and cheese for avocado. Mesa Pizza and The Wedge Pizzeria offer a dairy-free cheese to personalize pizzas. For high-end dining, One Twenty-Six & Moonrakers and Vue Rooftop Dining always keep at least one vegan dish on their menus.

By purchasing vegan items at your local grocery store or restaurant, you are giving an audience for these industries to cater to. Rather than choosing to follow the diet of the majority of citizens, help sustain and grow the vegan market in Iowa City

Perh.aps one of the best things you can do to attend this market is to support Iowa City’s only all-vegan restaurant: Trumpet Blossom Cafe.

Katy Meyer, chef and owner of Trumpet Blossom, founded the cafe in 2012 with the goals of supporting local food systems, protecting the environment, and expressing kindness and understanding.

“We provide a comfortable, welcoming space for our customers to enjoy a vegan meal, have a cocktail, or experience a live musical performance, whether it’s their first time joining us or they’re seasoned regulars,” Meyer said.

The cafe has an all-vegan menu, a full bar, and a stage often filled with performers. Whether you enjoy eating new or familiar things, you are sure to find something to suit your taste buds.

In one of the most meat-focused states, finding plant-based meals is made simple enough with a little bit of planning and research. You can support local businesses, your health, and the environment by trying out local vegan options — and you do not even need to sacrifice your taste to do it.