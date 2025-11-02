Iowa women’s wrestling crushes competition at All-Iowa Dual

The Iowa women’s wrestling team hosted its first dual of the 2025-26 season on Sunday, taking on Central College and Cornell College at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes flew past both opponents, beating Central, 44-0, and taking down Cornell 43-0.

“Always exciting opportunities to have our women compete in front of anyone who is excited for women’s wrestling,” head coach Clarissa Chun said about the Iowa home-opener. “The last two years, we’ve had two home duals, and I wanted a third. I’ve been wanting an all Iowa dual, and I want to have that as the start of the season for years to come.”

Central

Second-year Valarie Solorio led off the dual for the Hawkeyes at 103 pounds and made quick work of Gracie Pattison, winning by tech fall, 10-0.

At 110 pounds, Ava Bayless pinned Campbell Crabb in just 27 seconds to push the Iowa lead to 9-0. Harlee Hiller followed that up with a win by technical fall in her Carver-Hawkeye Arena debut.

Isabella Gonzales claimed a forfeit at 124 pounds. At 131 pounds, Bella Williams defeated Julia Kanne by technical fall.

Ella Schmit took the mat for the Hawkeyes at 138 pounds, taking down Esther Belzer by pin to put Iowa ahead, 27-0, in the team score.

Fresh off a flight from New Jersey for the NWCA All-Star Classic, No. 2-ranked Reese Larramendy dominated Madilyn Rowson with a 10-0 technical fall win at 145 pounds.

Second-year Cadence Diduch bumped up from 145 to 160 pounds for this meet, and didn’t skip a beat, as she took down Dakota Cornell by technical fall, 10-0.

Cadence Diduch rolls her way to victory 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YnL1SbMNZE — Iowa Women’s Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) November 2, 2025

Kennedy Blades normally competes at 160, and subsequently moved up to 180 for the weekend. She continued her typical domination, taking down Adalia Del Real by technical fall.

#1 Kennedy Blades gets it done in 37 seconds 😤 pic.twitter.com/eXEyYxoBsN — Iowa Women’s Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) November 2, 2025

Wrapping up the dual at 207 pounds was No. 2-ranked Jaycee Foeller. Foeller finished off Gwendalyn Canney with a pin to secure the Hawkeye victory, 44-0.

#2 Jaycee with the pin 📌 pic.twitter.com/LgHYzhLCbO — Iowa Women’s Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) November 2, 2025

Cornell

Iowa jumped ahead of Cornell, 5-0 at 103 pounds, as Sterling Dias won via forfeit.

Redshirt third-year Nyla Valencia extended that Hawkeye lead with a technical fall win over Angelica Benitez, claiming her first win with the Iowa program as she has missed the last two seasons due to injury.

Welcome back Nyla 🔥 pic.twitter.com/62mRzW83Yd — Iowa Women’s Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) November 2, 2025

Hiller continued her domination at 117 pounds with a 22-second pin of Cheyenne Mulford, pushing the Iowa lead to 14-0.

At 124 pounds, third-year Cali Leng cruised past Rachel Richey with a technical fall win in just over one minute and 20 seconds. Redshirt second-year Karlee Brooks then took down Rylie Donahue by technical fall in just 29 seconds at 131 pounds.

Schmit picked up her second win of the day at 138 pounds, pinning Averie Burke to extend the Hawkeye lead to 27-0.

Larramendy returned for her second bout at 145 pounds, quickly defeating Yuli Torres by technical fall, 11-0. Diduch followed that up at 160 pounds with another quick technical fall, beating Olivia Cotton, 10-0, in just under 50 seconds.

At 180 pounds, Blades powered past Sidney Zimmerman with a 12-0 technical fall, extending the Iowa lead to 39-0.

Foeller put a bow on the dual with the Hawkeyes’ 14th technical fall victory of the day, taking down Maddie Pulis 10-0. Iowa won the dual, 43-0.

The Hawkeyes did not concede a single point in any match throughout both duals, with every win coming by pin or technical fall.

Up Next

Iowa will compete at the Waldorf University Open in Forest City, Iowa, on Saturday, Nov. 8. The tournament is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.