Iowa women’s wrestler Valarie Solorio wins first career collegiate tournament after changing weight classes

Iowa second-year women’s wrestler Valarie Solorio didn’t see much time in the starting lineup last year, but still boasted a 23-9 record with nine tech falls and two pins.

Solorio wrestled at 110 pounds in 2024-25, but has moved down a weight class this year, now wrestling at 103 pounds. That decision paid off at the Luther Hill Open in Indianola, Iowa on Saturday, as she won her first tournament as a Hawkeye.

Solorio cruised to the semifinal with two tech fall wins and a 12-4 win by decision. The Florida native matched up with teammate Sterling Dias in the semifinal, but Solorio’s mindset never changed.

“I’d be doing her [Dias] a disservice if I wrestled her any differently than how she wants to wrestle me,” Solorio said about facing her teammate. “Our goal is just to sharpen iron with iron and constantly keep going.”

Solorio defeated Dias by tech fall, 11-1, to advance to the final, where she faced Emaline Hicks of Simpson College. Solorio handled business as she had in the four matches prior, claiming the 103-pound title with an 8-0 victory by decision.

“I thought she did a great job at wrestling her style, being patient in finding her attacks and finding her scores,” assistant coach Tonya Verbeek said after the match.

Solorio said she feels more comfortable wrestling at 103 pounds compared to 110, and only moved up to that weight class because of her goal of making the U20 World team.

“I figured I’d have a better shot if I’m wrestling 110 [pounds] all year,” Solorio said about trying to make the World team. “I ended up falling short of my goal and didn’t make it. I was kind of underweight for 110, so 103 was just a natural decision.”

Most of Solorio’s action came in open tournaments last season, as she only appeared in three dual matches for the Hawkeyes. With all of that tournament experience, Solorio has mastered her routine between matches.

Solorio said she considers herself a “napaholic”, and makes sure to get a 15-minute nap after every match, focusing on conserving her energy. She also sometimes checks in on her family back home.

“I often call home and talk to my mom and dad,” Solorio said. “It just helps keep me grounded and centered throughout this entire process, because sometimes it’s easy to get lost.”

Solorio lit up the scoreboard on Saturday, scoring 10 or more points in four straight matches before her finals bid, and only conceded five total points through her five bouts.

The second-year said she doesn’t think about putting up crooked numbers on the scoreboard, but rather focuses on finding the position to get those points.

Solorio also said if she’s focused on winning a position instead of how many points she scores, that number will continue climbing, which she calls “chipping away.”

With women’s wrestling becoming the 91st NCAA-sanctioned championship sport prior to this season, Solorio hopes to chip away at history with Iowa as it seeks its third straight national title.

“My biggest goal is to make it to the nationals and become the first NCAA champion,” Solorio said. “I was the first state champion in Florida and Pennsylvania when [women’s wrestling] was first sanctioned, so I would like to top that off with being the first NCAA champion.”