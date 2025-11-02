Iowa Children’s Museum brings sustainable fun for Halloween

Amber Morris, the museum’s early learning manager and Jackie McCall, director of development, organized the event. Morris said the event started about 10 years ago at the Iowa Children’s Museum, where pumpkins were thrown from the museum’s second floor.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, they relocated the event outside and have officially been hosting it at the Chauncey Swan Park for five years.

Having the event take place inside also posed some other challenges. Gretchen Kemple-Taylor, the director of museum operations at the Iowa City Museums, recognized the event’s past struggles.

“We used to hold it in the museum. We’ve done it there for years and years, but it got pretty smelly to do it inside. Smelly and messy. It was getting pretty gross. Moving it outside has been great,” Kemple-Taylor said.

Each round of pumpkin throwing had a theme, or a “splat-a-gory.” The final round was the most enthusiastic one of the day as it was themed after the hit 2025 movie “K-Pop Demon Hunters.” Children and parents cheered and yelled “Take down!” as pumpkins smashed two cardboard blue and green demons.