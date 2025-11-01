No. 13 Iowa soccer falls to Wisconsin in quarterfinals of Big Ten Tournament

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA — After earning the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, the Iowa soccer team fell to fifth-seeded Wisconsin, 3-0. The Badgers topped the Hawkeyes for the second time this season, dropping Iowa to 11-4-4 on the season.

Third-year midfielder Sofia Bush led the Hawkeyes with three shots while goalkeeper Taylor Kane finished with nine saves. Iowa relied on heavy substitutions, featuring 22 players during the match, but couldn’t overcome a 1-0 halftime deficit.

“They’re a great team,” Iowa midfielder Kenzie Rolings said of Wisconsin. “They’re really good in the air and super organized. They’re so hard to break down, and so we really struggled with that.”

Coming into the matchup, Wisconsin has historically dominated Iowa in the all-time series, owning a 19-7-5 record over the Hawkeyes before the day’s contest. The loss is just the third time this season that Iowa has gone scoreless.

First-year Badger forward Brooke Allen was the first to record a shot on the pitch. But graduate-student Hawkeye goalie Taylor Kane was there to record an early save to get the stout Iowa defense going on the right track.

In her ninth start of the year, Kane has been stout defending the net this season, allowing just six goals and notching 26 saves on the year before today’s contest. Iowa’s Price Loposer recorded a shot at the 3:40 mark, but was unsuccessful in the Hawkeyes’ first attempt of the day.

Wisconsin’s Adee Boer opened the scoring 11 minutes into the game off a beautiful cross from third-year defender Ella Ottey.

Adee Boer sinks a cross from Ella Ottey to give @BadgerWSoccer a 1-0 lead over Iowa heading into the second half 👊 pic.twitter.com/L69TdCILwx — Big Ten Soccer (@B1GSoccer) November 1, 2025

Wisconsin’s next best opportunity came off a strong attempt from Boer, but Kane stood her ground to record a save.

The Badgers’ first half game plan for the Hawkeyes was simple — focused on strong defense and limiting Iowa’s offensive opportunities. Wisconsin’s formula was successful for the first 31 minutes of action, holding the Hawkeyes to just three shots.

Kane finished the half with four saves and one goal allowed. Fourth-year Badger goalkeeper Drew Stover finished the half with one save and no scores allowed.

Offensively, Iowa was held to just five shots in the first half, while the Badgers fared a little better with seven. Third-year midfielder Sofia Bush led the Iowa offense with two shots in the first half.

Down one score to open the half, Iowa needed to make a move with 45 minutes left. It took just seven minutes for the Badgers to find the net again, as Allen fired an uncontested shot past two Iowa defenders to give Wisconsin the 2-0 lead.

Allen’s score put her second-best on the time behind third-year midfielder Erin Connolly, who has seven on the season. Third-year forward Taylor Gordon fired a late score in the 79th minute to put the contest out of reach.

The Hawkeye offense failed to gain any traction in the second half, and the scoring drought remained. Iowa finished the match with 12 shots, three on goal. The Badgers rallied 17 shots, 12 of which were on goal.

Kane ended the night with nine saves on three goals allowed, while Stover concluded with three saves and a shutout.

Assistant Coach Maddie Moon addressed a couple of key Hawkeye issues following the game.

“I think the biggest thing is that we were shooting from too far out,” Moon said. “We weren’t breaking into their final third and were just shooting from a distance. We need to be up and more comfortable in the final third.”

Up Next

Iowa has qualified for the NCAA Tournament each of the last two seasons, advancing to the Sweet 16 last year. The Hawkeyes will look to extend the streak to three on Monday, Nov. 10, when the bracket is announced. First-round action starts on Nov. 14.