FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show will be at Iowa-Oregon game

In what could be one of the most anticipated Iowa football games in years, FOX is adding to the festivities by bringing its infamous college football pregame show Big Noon Kickoff to Iowa City for Iowa’s matchup against No. 6 Oregon next Saturday.

IOWA CITY, BIG NOON KICKOFF IS COMING 🎉 The best pregame party in college football will be in Iowa City ahead of Iowa’s matchup with Oregon 🙌 Then Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, and Jenny Taft are on the call for BIG NOON SATURDAY ft. Indiana at Penn State at Noon ET on FOX pic.twitter.com/9fQwLYaYc6 — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) November 2, 2025

The show, which features host Rob Stone and analysts Mark Ingram, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, Urban Meyer, Chris “The Bear” Fallica, and Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy, will be making its third visit to the University of Iowa and first since 2022, when Iowa hosted No. 4 Michigan on Oct. 1. The Hawkeyes have hosted the program twice during its seven-season run, with the other time being the showdown against No. 4 Penn State in 2021, a 23-20 Iowa victory.

Saturday will mark the second time the Hawkeyes have been featured on the program this season, as the show was on site in Ames for the Cy-Hawk game against Iowa State on Sept. 6, a game that Iowa lost, 16-13. In fact, that aforementioned win over Penn State is the Hawkeyes’ only win when the show has been present at an Iowa game.

The show’s featured game has historically been played at 12 p.m. EST, in reference to the program’s name, but Saturday’s clash between the Hawkeyes and Ducks will be televised at 2:30 local time on CBS.

More details on where Fox will set up its set for Big Noon Kickoff will be released in the coming days.