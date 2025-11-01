The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show will be at Iowa-Oregon game

This will mark the third time the show has visited Iowa City and first since 2022.
Brad Schultz, Sports Editor
November 1, 2025
Ayrton Breckenridge
Reggie Bush plays catch with fans during the FOX Big Noon Kickoff show on the Pentacrest before a football game between No. 3 Iowa and No. 4 Penn State at in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. This was Big Noon Kickoff’s first time in Iowa City and the first top five match up at Kinnick since 1985.

In what could be one of the most anticipated Iowa football games in years, FOX is adding to the festivities by bringing its infamous college football pregame show Big Noon Kickoff to Iowa City for Iowa’s matchup against No. 6 Oregon next Saturday.

The show, which features host Rob Stone and analysts Mark Ingram, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, Urban Meyer, Chris “The Bear” Fallica, and Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy, will be making its third visit to the University of Iowa and first since 2022, when Iowa hosted No. 4 Michigan on Oct. 1. The Hawkeyes have hosted the program twice during its seven-season run, with the other time being the showdown against No. 4 Penn State in 2021, a 23-20 Iowa victory.

Saturday will mark the second time the Hawkeyes have been featured on the program this season, as the show was on site in Ames for the Cy-Hawk game against Iowa State on Sept. 6, a game that Iowa lost, 16-13. In fact, that aforementioned win over Penn State is the Hawkeyes’ only win when the show has been present at an Iowa game.

The show’s featured game has historically been played at 12 p.m. EST, in reference to the program’s name, but Saturday’s clash between the Hawkeyes and Ducks will be televised at 2:30 local time on CBS.

More details on where Fox will set up its set for Big Noon Kickoff will be released in the coming days.

