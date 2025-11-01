Four Iowa women’s wrestlers capture titles at Luther Hill Open

INDIANOLA, IOWA – The Iowa women’s wrestling team opened up its 2025-26 season at the Luther Hill Open in Indianola, Iowa on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes sent 13 wrestlers to the event, including three each at 103, 124, and 131 pounds. Four Iowa wrestlers claimed first-place titles, with seven advancing to the finals.

103 Pounds

Rianne Murphy, Valarie Solorio, and Sterling Dias all cruised their way to the semifinals at 103 pounds, with Solorio and Dias matching up for a bid to the finals.

Murphy took on Simpson’s Emaline Hicks in her semifinal bout, and jumped ahead to a 6-0 lead before getting pinned with 28 seconds remaining in the first period.

Solorio defeated Dias by tech fall, 11-1, to advance to the finals, where she would meet up with Hicks. Solorio defeated Hicks by decision, 8-0, to claim her first tournament championship as a Hawkeye.

After falling to Solorio in the semifinals, Dias defeated Murphy in the third-place match by decision, 2-2, with criteria in her favor.

117 Pounds

At 117 pounds, first-year Harlee Hiller dominated in her first action as a Hawkeye, taking down her first two opponents by fall. Hiller then landed in the semifinals with an 11-0 tech fall over Emma Albanese of Southeast Community College.

Hiller took down Iowa Central’s Sara Warren via pin in just under 40 seconds to advance to the finals, where she took on Layla Phillips of Simpson.

In the finals, Hiller took down Phillips by decision 12-3, claiming first place in her Hawkeye debut.

124 Pounds

Another Iowa trio of Cali Leng, Ava Rose, and Isabella Gonzales advanced to the semifinals at 124 pounds, with Rose and Gonzales facing off with a spot in the finals on the line.

Leng earned her way to the finals with a 10-0 tech fall victory over Ashley Cannon of Simpson, her second tech fall win on the day.

Rose would then meet Leng in the finals at 124 pounds after a victory over Gonzales, but Leng won by a 6-0 decision to claim first place.

131 Pounds

First-year Bella Williams dominated her way to the semifinals at 131 pounds, winning her first two matches by fall after receiving a bye in the first round.

The domination by Williams continued, picking up a tech fall win to advance to the finals.

Redshirt second-year Karlee Brooks paved her way to the semifinals with two tech fall wins, both in under two minutes. Brooks then earned a bid to the finals with a pin over Devin Patton of William Penn.

Brooks defeated Williams in a hard-fought finals match, winning by decision, 4-0.

After being pinned in the second round, redshirt first-year Mia Goodwin fought back through consolation to earn 5th place.

138 Pounds

Redshirt second-year Danni Swihart did not place at 138 pounds, falling in the consolation quarterfinals.

145 Pounds

At 145 pounds, second-year Cadence Diduch rolled to the semifinals by way of two tech falls, matching up with Lindenwood University’s Madeline Haynes. Diduch then advanced to the finals with a win via pin over Haynes.

Diduch fell behind early to Simpson’s Annelise Obermark, but clawed back to tie the bout at 6 before the second period. Diduch, however, couldn’t find any offense in the second to mount the comeback as she fell by decision, 8-6.

207 Pounds

First-year Libby Dix made her Hawkeye debut, advancing to the quarterfinals after receiving a first-round bye and winning on a pin in the second round. In the quarterfinals, Dix was pinned by Waldorf University’s Skyler Bruno, sending her to the consolation for a chance at fifth place.

Dix powered through the consolation bracket to match up with Diara Pomares in a battle for fifth place. Dix ultimately fell to Pomares by pin, finishing sixth in her first collegiate tournament.

“It’s a good start to the competition season,” assistant coach Tonya Verbeek said. “Overall, some really good matches, so we’re happy that we came.”

Up Next

The Hawkeyes will return to action on Sunday, Nov. 2, when they host Central and Cornell in the All-Iowa Dual at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The dual will begin at 2 p.m.