Iowa cross country competes at Big Ten Championships with standout performances

To many Iowa cross country runners, the entire season built up to today. The Hawkeyes spent their Halloween morning competing at the Big Ten Championship meet in East Lansing, Michigan.

The women placed 14th out of 18 teams in the 6K, led again by sophomore Elena Torres. The men placed 14th out of 15 teams in the 8K, led by senior Hayden Kuhn.

Torres finished 77th overall, crossing the line in 21:34, her season-best in the 6K. She led the Hawkeyes from the gun, working her way up from 104th after the first 1K.

Following Torres was fellow sophomore Hillary Trainor, who placed 89th overall with a time of 21:46. Trainor had to make up significant ground as well after crossing the first 1K of the race in 120th overall.

Iowa head coach Randy Hasenbank was impressed by his star second-year duo.

“Elena continued to set the pace up front,” Hasenbank told Hawkeye Sports. “Hillary really improved this season.”

Hasenbank’s praise didn’t stop with their top two, however, as he praised the entire team’s performance.

“The women ran a very strong race today,”Hasenbank said. “We finished with a very strong last 1K.”

In the last 1K of the race, the Hawkeyes moved up from 16th to 14th as a team. All nine Iowa runners moved up in individual placement in that span. Strong finishes have been one of the team’s specialties the entire season.

With only one senior in the team’s top seven, the Hawkeye women have a bright future to look forward to.

Kuhn ran a gutsy race, being the only one of the team’s top five finishers to finish higher than their placement at the 1K. The senior went from 104th to 83rd overall, finishing in 24:56 to lead the team. Hasenbank noted Kuhn’s race today was much better than his previous races this season.

Kuhn was followed by freshman Elias Arbuckle, who placed 96th overall in 25:04. The freshman has continued to shine, placing in the team’s top five at every meet this season.

“Eli Arbuckle had a really consistent season as a true freshman,” Hasenbank said. “I am proud of the season that he has put together.”

Senior Carson Houg and sophomore Kyle Montgomery have also placed in the team’s top five at every meet, with Houg finishing third and Montgomery fourth for the team today.

Montgomery led the Hawkeyes after the first 1K in 74th place. Unfortunately, the sophomore couldn’t hang on, and finished in 113th. Hasenbank credited Montgomery’s bold starting strategy.

“Kyle had a great start to the race,” Hasenbank said. “(He) took a risk to put himself out there and wasn’t quite able to finish the way he would have liked.”

The Iowa men and women will compete at the NCAA Midwest Regional on November 14th. The location has yet to be announced.