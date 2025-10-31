Federal judge orders USDA to use contingency funding for SNAP during shutdown

A federal judge in Rhode Island ordered the U.S. Department of Agriculture to use contingency funding to keep federal food assistance dollars flowing during the federal government shutdown on Friday.

The order comes as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is set to run out of money on Saturday and would be unable to deliver November benefits to recipients.

The order stems from a lawsuit by several nonprofit agencies and cities that have sued the USDA over its decision not to use contingency funding to support SNAP during the ongoing government shutdown being battled over health care funding.

President Donald Trump’s administration has continuously held that they don’t have the authority to use $5 billion in emergency funds and don’t have enough to cover the nearly $8 billion required to fully fund November benefits.

While the administration has not declared whether they will appeal the ruling or if they will comply with the order, according to Politico, they have said they won’t be able to roll out contingency funding in time, so SNAP benefits will not be loaded on Saturday.

It will still take days, if not weeks, to get SNAP benefits to recipients if the White House decides to comply with the court order.

The ruling comes after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a statewide mobilization on Thursday to support those impacted by the lapse in SNAP funding.