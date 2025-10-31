The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV Sports: Iowa Men’s Wrestling Media Day

With wrestling season right around the corner, Tom Brands and the Iowa Hawkeye Men’s wrestling team previewed the upcoming 2025-2026 season.
Cole Krueger, DITV Sports
October 31, 2025
