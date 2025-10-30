Trout stocking delayed in eastern Iowa as temperatures remain high

Unseasonably warm water temperatures have delayed eastern Iowa’s fall trout stocking, with hatchery officials holding off until conditions are cool enough to keep the fish alive.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources, or the DNR, had planned to release trout for fishing in eastern Iowa ponds and lakes this October, but warmer water in some ponds and tributaries, or streams that flow out to larger bodies of water, made it unsafe for the fish and the restock has been delayed to mid-November. Trout can only survive within a limited temperature range, and the DNR says the ideal temperature to release is around 55 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to the DNR, trout stocking is the practice of releasing fish raised in hatcheries into natural waterways like streams and ponds to create recreational fishing opportunities and support local aquatic ecosystems. In Iowa, it’s a seasonal effort led by the DNR to help sustain healthy fish populations in waters where they wouldn’t naturally survive year-round.

Temperatures this fall have been above average, according to DNR Fisheries Management Biologist Christian Mack. In July 2025, temperatures across the states were roughly 75.4 degrees, two degrees higher than in years past, according to the DNR. That means fishermen hoping to fish at ponds in North Liberty, Ottumwa, Cedar Rapids, and more will have to wait a little longer for their first chance to catch trout.

“Trout are a cold-water fish,” Mack said. “They can only survive up to certain temperatures. When we were going to do our original stocking, our ponds were running around 60 to 65 degrees. Putting trout into 10 degree warmer water would stress them out and potentially be fatal to them.”

Mack said while late stockings happen occasionally, he doesn’t recall a similar postponement in recent years. For local anglers, or fishers utilizing a rod and line, he expects little long-term impact aside from those who expected trout to be available on the usual dates.

He added that future warm spells might lead to minor adjustments in the stocking schedule, but he does not expect delays to become a regular occurrence.

Leo Xiao, secretary of the fishing team at the University of Iowa, said some community members were disappointed with the delay.



“It is almost like a holiday with how excited people get when they see the hatchery truck pull up to the pond,” Xiao said. “It is certainly an event that many people look forward to. There’s always a crowd at the stocking location waiting to catch trout.”

Local fisherman and second-year business student at the university, Isaac Branch, said the decision to delay stocking might have consequences for the ponds’ ecosystems, as trout are predatory fish, but understands why the decision was made.

“It can be bad for the river if [the DNR is] delaying it, but the reason they’re probably delaying it is for the health of the fish,” Branch said. “Catfish can pretty much live in ditches, but trout are probably the most delicate fish. They need quality water, or else it’ll really hurt the population.”

Xiao expressed concern about broader environmental changes.

“Seeing this delay happen for the second time in a row speaks volumes of our changing environment and puts up numerous concerns for the water and environmental conditions of Iowa as a whole,” he said. “It’s only a small delay for trout stocking for the people, but what does it mean for the overall trout situation in the state of Iowa?”

The DNR will not release a new stocking date because the fish hatcheries are waiting for cooler temperatures, but Mack says the trout will be released unannounced once the water cools enough for them to survive. Anglers will be notified a day or two after the trout are restocked.