Iowa women’s wrestling notebook | Hawkeyes preview 2025-26 campaign at media day

The Iowa women’s wrestling team looks to three-peat as national champions in 2025-26. The Hawkeyes return 11 of 15 All-Americans from last year, while also bringing in a talented freshman class.

Six first-year wrestlers appear on the Iowa roster this season, including 2025 U23 Pan-American champion Bella Williams, who boasted a perfect 113-0 record and won three state titles for Edmond High School in Oklahoma.

Mount Vernon, Iowa, native Libby Dix also headlines the freshman class for the Hawkeyes. Dix was a four-time conference champion and two-time state champion at Mt. Vernon High School.

These two additions have head coach Clarissa Chun excited for the class’ potential.

“They’ve jumped right in,” Chun said at media day on Oct. 30. “There are going to be battles at certain weight classes that we have from our freshmen.”

The intriguing freshman class will pair with an experienced roster, featuring returning national champions Kennedy Blades and Kylie Welker.

Blades, a fourth-year, is coming off a 25-0 season capped with an NCWWC national title at 160 pounds. The Chicago native also boasts many world medals, including silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Blades was also the 2025 Senior Pan-American champion at 68 kg, and earned bronze at the 2025 Senior World Championships in September.

Welker was the first recruit for Chun and the Iowa women’s wrestling program, and has been a staple for the Hawkeyes ever since. The redshirt third-year has won two consecutive national titles with the Hawkeyes, and also won gold at the 2025 Senior Pan-American Championships and the U23 World Championships.

Blades and Welker both look to lead the younger wrestlers in the Hawkeye program.

“It’s great for them to look up to us and kind of follow our lead, because they’re the ones that will be here in the years to come,” Blades said.

“I’m not a very vocal leader,” Welker said. “I think I show by example. Just the way I train, the way I do things is a way of leading.”

Iowa will face tough competition in 2025-26, facing off with Oklahoma State’s club team in a home dual on Dec. 7.

“I might get asked, ‘Why would you schedule a club team?’,” Chun said. “To me, it makes sense. It’s Oklahoma State, they’ve got great athletes in their program, so why wouldn’t we challenge ourselves against a team like Oklahoma State?”

Chun also said the Missouri Valley Open is a tough tournament, and the difficult schedule will help prepare her wrestlers for the national championships in March.

With women’s wrestling becoming an NCAA championship sport, the number of wrestlers each team can send to the national championships is cut down from 15 to 10, meaning fewer opportunities for the wrestlers who don’t make the dual lineup.

Open tournaments provide a way for all of the Iowa wrestlers to compete, even if they don’t make the starting lineups.

“The great thing about where women’s wrestling is, is that we do have opportunities to go to a lot of open tournaments,” Chun said. “It gives a lot of our women an opportunity to compete.”

One Hawkeye who found success in open tournaments last season is redshirt third-year Ella Schmit, who won the Luther Hill open at 145 pounds and finished top five in the Eagle Madness Open and the Grand View Open.

“The mentality is the same every year,” Schmit said about her success at the tournaments. “I go and give it my best, and the outcome is either a learning lesson or success. So either way, it’s always a good experience and I love competing.”

Up next

Iowa will travel to Indianola, Iowa, for the Luther Hill Open on Saturday, Nov. 1, before hosting its first dual of the season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Nov. 2.