Iowa women’s wrestling boasts versatile freshman class

Iowa women’s wrestling still has three days until taking the mat at the Luther Hill Open in Indianola, Iowa, but its current class of first-years is already raring to go.

With a roster that includes six athletes in their first year of collegiate wrestling, the Hawkeyes look to fly even higher in their third season as a program.

“We’ve got six awesome freshmen that have been added to our program this year, just really elevating our room in so many ways as far as challenging the room to be better each day,” head coach Clarissa Chun said during a news conference. “They’re just great people on and off the mat.”

Chun noted how the class of first-years in particular have jumped right in.

“There’s going to be battles at certain weight classes that we have from our freshmen,” Chun said. “I think our freshmen, man, they’re workers. It’s one of those things for coaches, which is harder to try to motivate and push someone to do more or to try to rein them back from doing too much.”

One of those first-years is Libby Dix, a native of Mount Vernon, Iowa whose high school career also included softball and track and field.

“Here at Iowa, wrestling is the biggest deal,” Dix said. “I’m just so grateful to be a part of it. We have some of the best athletes here and it’s just so amazing.”

Dix also expressed excitement for the sport’s inaugural NCAA National Championships, which will be hosted in Coralville at the end of this season.

“I’m just really excited to see everyone compete this year,” Dix said. “We’ve done matches the last few weeks and it’s already been exciting to watch everyone wrestle. I’m excited to see what we can all do and see what we can all accomplish. I know that we can do just about anything.”

Fourth-year Ella Schmit, one of Iowa’s original commits, similarly expressed excitement.

“It’s been awesome to grow with the team, see it develop over these last four years,” Schmit said. “[I’m] super excited for the championships this year, but our team’s going into it with the same mindset that we’ve gone in with in past years.”

Schmit, a native of Bettendorf, Iowa, nabbed a season record of 17-7 for the Hawkeyes’ 2024-25 season, including seven tech falls and 10 pins. Her fastest pin came in 19 seconds.

Schmit also expressed admiration for the first-year class.

“They’re all great girls, on and off the mat,” Schmit said. “It’s awesome to continue to grow our team. Every year I think it’s as strong as it can be and then we get our freshman class and it’s even better. I love all of our freshmen.”

Chun described the excitement and eagerness of the first-year class, especially with the season-opener a few weeks away.

“There’s a good handful of our freshmen that we have to say, ‘Okay, that’s enough’,” Chun said. “They’re just so eager. That’s just so ingrained in who they are. They’re soaking up just wanting to get better.”