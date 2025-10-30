Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces state donation match to support food banks following SNAP pause

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the state will provide support to Iowa’s food banks due to the lapse in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, funding expected to start Saturday. After consulting with Iowa’s six regional food banks, Reynolds’ administration identified a need for increased staffing, distribution, and food inventory.

Reynolds’ support comes as the U.S. enters day 30 of the federal government shutdown, as lawmakers squabble over healthcare spending for enhanced tax subsidies for Affordable Care Act plans and cut Medicaid spending.

On Thursday, Reynolds directed Iowa Health and Human Services and Volunteer Iowa to deploy volunteers and activated the Iowa National Guard to support food banks across the state. The Iowa National Guard will help distribute food across the state to food banks in need.

To increase food inventory, Reynolds also directed Iowa HHS to use state funds to match all cash donations to the state’s six regional food banks up to $1 million starting Monday if SNAP benefits lapse due to the federal government shutdown.

“Government plays an important role in supporting its citizens, but we each have a personal responsibility to care for the people in our communities, especially those in need,” Reynolds said in a Thursday news release. “Together, we can make an even bigger difference for our neighbors who need help during this time.”