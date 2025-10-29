Opinion | Multiple-choice tests have students stuck in a bubble

As midterm season wraps up, I couldn’t be more relieved. As a first-year student, these tests are incredibly nerve-wracking, especially for those of us, like me, who find multiple-choice questions particularly challenging.

These tests often don’t showcase my true understanding of the material, and it’s frustrating how much stress comes with that. Multiple-choice tests have always been a struggle, and not because I didn’t know the information, but because of the complete opposite.

I knew so much I would fool myself into the wrong answer. And the moment I receive my grade, it doesn’t matter if I knew the information – if the answer was wrong, it’s wrong.

I can see the benefits of multiple-choice tests, especially in subjects like math and science, where there’s usually a clear right answer based on calculations or facts. But as an English and creative writing major, I often find myself grappling with literature and history, where interpretations can vary widely and every response can bring a unique perspective. This, especially, can make it tough to showcase my true understanding of the material.

With my grades and GPA being so crucial to my future, even a small dip in scores can seriously affect my opportunities, especially as I pursue a pre-law degree. My advisor’s rule? Keep that GPA high. But what do you do when one test score drags it down? No matter how well I know the material, a final exam leaves a permanent mark on my record. It’s just there, right or wrong.

I recently took my first midterm as a college student, and honestly, it was a real struggle. I ended up scoring lower than I hoped. However, after chatting with my teacher about my answers, I realized my problem wasn’t my knowledge but rather the multiple-choice format itself. The options, while seeming straightforward, had me confused and ended up reflecting poorly on my exam performance.

Many students can relate to the challenge of multiple-choice tests. Honore Willens, University of Iowa first-year student studying political science, opened up about her own struggles with this testing format.

“It doesn’t really let me think critically,” she said. “I just glance at the options and go, ‘Hmm, I think this one’s it.’”

According to the University of Nebraska, multiple-choice exams tend to focus on quick recall and often push students to guess.

“I really have to think about it critically, and having a written response really makes me think about it,” Willens said. “A written response really makes me think about the word and the definition and remembering how I studied it.”

Grace Clingan, UI fourth-year student, is majoring in English and creative writing while minoring in philosophy. Yet, despite four years of tests, she still battles against multiple-choice questions.

“With my philosophy classes and English classes, I much prefer and I do better on essay questions,” Clingan said. “I feel like it, you can definitely better demonstrate your skills as a writer, when you have essay questions, instead of just memorizing certain things.”

The University of Notre Dame has found that timed multiple-choice exams can ramp up stress levels, leading students to underperform when it counts. They’ve discovered the pressure of the clock can create challenges for students, no matter their actual intelligence or preparation.

Some might say it all depends on what you’re studying. While tests can definitely benefit certain majors, that doesn’t mean they’re a one-size-fits-all solution.

Madeline Chorazy, a UI third-year majoring in microbiology, recently made the switch from multiple-choice tests to free-response ones and has noticed a serious boost in her testing game.

“Free response questions allow you to apply real-world problems and apply your own critical thinking skills,” she says. “[Multiple choice tests] serve their purpose and they are needed because sometimes you need to know the facts.”

Chorazy said while knowing the facts is important, we live in a world demanding we think independently and come up with our own solutions.

While I know these exams have their place, they can fall short in truly capturing what we’ve learned, especially when our understanding is anything but black and white.

It’s frustrating to think that a simple bubble sheet might hold so much power over our future.