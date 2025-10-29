Johnson County Board of Supervisors discuss plan for affordable housing

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors discussed a new option for affordable housing at their work session on Oct. 29. The proposal, prepared and presented by supervisor Rod Sullivan, suggests investing $2 million from the board’s reserved funds into the plan.

The plan proposes that Johnson County work with a local non-profit by arranging a plan for the non-profit to borrow money from the county at an agreed upon rate. The non-profit would then pay the loan back over time.

This proposal would allow the county to finance affordable housing a couple points lower than the commercial lending rate. It would also allow for a better return on investment for the county, something Sullivan said “feels very win, win”.

Sullivan said that he got the idea from Resilient Sustainable Future for Iowa City (RSFIC), a local non-profit, and Filmscene. In this case, the lending structure worked well.

According to the proposal, the county is looking for a housing non-profit organization willing to borrow funds for property acquisition at a rate above the County’s depository interest rates. The non-profit would also need to secure the loan with real estate.

Ellen McCabe, the executive director of Housing Trust Fund of Johnson County, spoke about the proposal, encouraging the supervisor to consider income levels and the length of the loan terms.

“I’m happy that we can get more money infused into affordable housing at any juncture” she said.

Jessica Andino from the affordable housing coalition also spoke about the proposal, asking supervisors to ensure they are reducing barriers when it comes to loans, especially if the county is profiting off of it.

“We have two different arguments here, of, is this an investment for the county to get a return on your money? or is it for affordable housing?,” she said, “And luckily, this is both, which is really great”

The board accepted the proposal and is planning on turning it into a request for proposal, or RFP, with supervisors Sullivan and V Fixmer-Oraiz leading the efforts. The original proposers for this strategy, Dana Aschenbrenner, Scott Finlayson, and Ryan Maas, also agreed to work on the project. The RFP is currently set to come out in the next fiscal year.