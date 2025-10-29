Iowa men’s wrestling notebook | Previewing the Hawkeyes’ 2025-2026 campaign

During media day for Iowa men’s wrestling, head coach Tom Brands shared a straightforward — though hardly simple — message for the upcoming 2025-2026 season. He barely needed to lift a finger to spell out his one-word formula.

His right index finger tracing along the black tablecloth in front of him, Brands etched “W-I-N” underlined the word, and emphatically dotted a period as his finishing flourish.

“It’s not easy, but it’s simple,” he said.

Brands holds high expectations for a squad that returns four All-Americans and saw a fourth-place finish at the NCAA Tournament a season ago.

Now entering his 19th season with the famed Hawkeye wrestling squad, Brands is confident whoever ends up on the mat on meet day is more than prepared for the task at hand.

Brands hopes to utilize all 32 athletes on the roster, even taking advantage of the five starts first-years can see action in without wasting a year of eligibility

“We’re here.” Brands said. “Thursday is tomorrow, and one week from tomorrow we start. So you can throw a lot of names in 10 weight classes.”

There is a valid reasoning behind Brand’s method, with what is, without a doubt, a gruesome schedule to come.

Iowa will face off against dominant national foes like No. 1 Penn State, No. 2 Nebraska, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 5 Oklahoma State, No. 6 Iowa State, No. 9 Minnesota, and No. 11 Michigan.

That’s seven teams in the top-11 pre-season ranked squads. The Hawkeyes face Penn State, Minnesota, and Michigan at home this season, but will be on the road against Iowa State, Nebraska, Ohio State, and Oklahoma State.

Despite such a taxing schedule, the bar for Iowa wrestling remains higher than ever. After joining the team via the transfer portal, former Rutgers Scarlet Knight and three-time NCAA qualifier Dean Peterson has made a smooth transition to the Hawkeyes.

“I want to be an All-American, national champion, and be consistent,” Peterson said. “Going out there and wrestling as much as possible for that full seven minutes, and not slowing down. Trying to dominate rather than going out there and just scoring points.”

Iowa wrestling’s first chance at dominance on the mat will be Nov. 6 in Carver-Hawkeye Arena for its first home dual of the season. The Hawkeyes will then head south to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the inaugural National Dual Tournament — a 16-team bracket that offers a first-place purse of $1 million.

Per the National Dual Invitational website, all teams attending will earn $20,000 for attending. Iowa is set to face Missouri in the first round, and then will face the winner of Illinois and Little Rock.

“It’s a million-dollar purse, and it keeps getting higher,” Brands said. “The profits are going to be put back into the purse for next year. So that’s unprecedented in the sport of wrestling. A million-dollar purse that’s going to get bigger every year if they make money.”

Even with prize money on the line this season, the mission for Hawkeye wrestling remains the same — a team National Title. Just ask 174-pounder Gabe Arnold.

“We’re all in the pursuit of winning a national title. I think whatever is in the way of that, then that’s what gets handled,” said Arnold. “The best guy is going to prevail.”