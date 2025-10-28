Six stories, plus a cookbook, to add to your seasonal reading list

As the days shorten and the air grows crisper, people are beginning to slow down for the colder months, meaning cozy sweaters, aromatic teas, coffees and ciders, and of course, finding the perfect book to read for winter.

Whether you prefer holding onto the edge of your seat during a thrilling murder mystery, having your heartstrings tugged at by a romance novel, or learning about the fascinating history of the world, everyone has a book to enjoy.

1.“The Secret of Secrets” by Dan Brown

“The Secret of Secrets” is the sixth book in “The Da Vinci Code” series, pulling Harvard professor Robert Langdon into another adventure where he will be pushed to uncover the secrets behind the shadowy city of Prague, a setting helping reinforce the gorgeous mood and tone of the book. The stakes are high in this novel. Langdon will have to navigate a city steeped in myth and history and do what he can to save what he holds dear.

2.“The Impossible Fortune” by Richard Osman

Keeping with the theme of classic mysteries, Richard Osman recently released the fifth book in his classic Thursday Murder Club series. Additionally, the movie adaptation of the namesake first book debuted just a few months ago on Netflix.

The latest book, “The Impossible Fortune,” follows an ex-spy, a retired nurse, a psychiatrist, and a former trade union leader as they work together to solve a murder case from their fictional retirement home in Kent, England.

While the original draw to this series may be the mystery aspect, the grounded characters feel real and will keep you coming back for more. Plus, if the series happens to hook you, there’s certainly no shortage of content to keep you satisfied.

3.“Shadow Ticket” by Thomas Pynchon

Followers of Pynchon should be able to recognize his sharp and witty style from a mile away. Those who don’t will probably attribute it to the old 1940s film noir genre, with all of the makings of a moody detective film, including, but not limited to, Nazis, Russians, dancing, the heiress of a fortune going missing, and, strangely enough, cheese.

Clocking in at around 300 pages, quicker readers might not spend all fall reading this story. Don’t let that cloud your judgment, though, as this book contains intrigue, suspense, and wit-packed between its two covers.

4.“Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen

For those looking to spend their fall with fewer backs stabbed with daggers and more hearts struck with love, look no further than “Pride and Prejudice.” The classic story follows Elizabeth Bennet and the rich and proud Mr. Darcy, who dislike each other at first, but eventually get over their “pride and prejudice” and fall in love.

This book is perfect for those who love to hate a love-hate relationship, and for those who enjoy a good scandal now and then. The evolution of the relationship between Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth is bold and intriguing, with no lack of turbulence. This book is a great read if you can get past ye olde language.

5.“Minor Black Figures” by Brandon Taylor

Dangerously recent, “Minor Black Figures” by UI Writers Workshop alumnus Brandon Taylor dives into the role of art in protest through the eyes of Wyeth, a black painter struggling with artist’s block. This book is sprinkled with wisdom and conversations on faith, race, purpose, and love, while still containing a heartfelt and compelling story.

Wyeth chooses to challenge traditional representations of black people through his art, which ends up having the opposite of its intended effect.

This causes Wyeth to come face to face with his own detachment from his race and other deep-rooted insecurities as he searches for love, inspiration, and himself.

6.“Will There Ever Be Another You” by Patricia Lockwood

A surreal and introspective exploration of identity, illness, and the disorienting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, “Will There Ever Be Another You,” follows a writer named Patricia who experiences mind-melting side effects from her brush with the infection. The story’s complexity makes way for an intimate and wild journey. If this coming season is going to be a time of change and growth for you, this book might keep you very interested.

7.“There’s Always Room at the Table” by Kaleb Wyse

We’ve finally reached the promised cookbook. Wyse, who some may recognize from his TikTok account, offers many traditional recipes with a fourth-generation Southern Iowa twist on them.

Some featured recipes fitting well with the fall season are Wyse’s chili-spiced sweet potatoes, which blend sweet and heat that’s great for the colder months, cinnamon swirl pumpkin bread, a classic fall treat, and Wyse’s mom’s signature skillet goulash, which is guaranteed to leave your belly full and your body warm.