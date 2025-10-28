Q&A with former Northwest Missouri State star Ryan Hawkins

The Daily Iowan: What led you to play for Coach McCollum?

Just like the success of that program that he had built that attraction to it, and then when I met him, just the complete honesty that he had with me.

How did he develop you into the player that we all know you as?

I would say the biggest thing that he did was he always put me in a position on the floor and in basketball in general, where I’m going to be able to play to my strengths. He’s never going to ask me or make me do something on the floor that isn’t one of my strengths. He’s very good about finding what you do well early on, and encouraging you and putting you in the best place possible to use those strengths.

What was a typical practice session with Coach McCollum like?

Intense. And a lot of game-like situations, just so that way, when we got into the actual game, you were never overwhelmed by what was going on around you or anything. It was just straight to the basics of what you’ve been doing all year in practice, and you either rise to the occasion or you sink to the level of your training.

What were some of your favorite games you played in at Northwest?

Obviously all of the national championship games are a lot of fun just because you play in the highest level for the highest award at the Division II level.

What are some of your favorite off the court memories of Coach McCollum?

I would say probably my favorite memory is playing slow pitch softball with him years ago, and he is playing shortstop and diving all over the field for balls. I think that probably takes the cake.

How has McCollum’s strong culture building played a role in his success?

I would definitely say it’s a big part of it. But the other side of it is, you know, he prepares gameplay very well, extremely high level, and watches so many clips. There’s a lot of things that make him a great coach, but his ability to find the right guys for his team and to develop them is uncanny.

What should Iowa fans expect from a McCollum-coached team?

I’d say disciplined. They’re gonna have high energy every single day in practice, and then they’re going to go out and compete on the floor. That’s what every single team I was ever part of, even last year watching Drake. They just go out and compete their tails off every single day.