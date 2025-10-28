Letter to the Editor | Vote Hospodarsky, Abuissa, and Reynen on Nov. 4

Amy Hospodarsky, Newman Abuissa, and Clara Reynen will bring fresh, positive, and creative proposals to the Iowa City Council that will move

Iowa City forward beyond the muddled responses from our present Council

majority in this time of fascist assaults on our democracy.

I encourage you to vote for them in the November 4 election.

These three candidates are challenging the tendency of the present

council’s majority — three of whom are candidates for reelection — to primarily

react to traditional proposals from city staff.

We need active councilors to meet the moment.

This council majority crushed the Truth and Reconciliation Commission;

has not taken bold climate action; has refused to consider policing

alternatives to make the city safer and healthier; has not defined a

response to ICE actions; has endorsed the landslide losing candidate in the

March special election; and has lost touch with the political climate of Iowa

City.

Amy Hospodarsky has many non-profit and small business connections

and has displayed inclusive organizational leadership — such as the Englert

Theatre, South of Six District, and Crowded Closet.

She knows our public safety system should be rooted in community trust, not only enforcement.

Newman Abuissa, is a 30-year resident, and longtime transportation

engineer for Iowa DOT. His immigrant experience led him to be a UI and

Iowa City leader in human rights. He knows how to stand up to ICE.

He interacted with many Iowa towns in his job, and that experience will help

reverse the exodus of businesses leaving Iowa City.

Clara Reynen has stood up to UI authorities through her COGS union

activity. She will apply her librarian experience to make Iowa City

government more transparent. Clara also believes the public can be made

safer with alternatives to present policing.

Let’s elect these three candidates November 4 to provide the best offense

against creeping authoritarianism from Des Moines and Washington, D.C.

Tom Carsner