Letter to the Editor | Travis Terrell will deliver change

It’s time for a change in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, and I’m convinced that Travis Terrell can deliver the change we need.

Travis is running a refreshing grassroots campaign that has the potential to unseat Mariannette Miller-Meeks. His platform focuses on delivering much-needed relief for working class families.

He presents straightforward, no-nonsense ideas that challenge corporate greed and support the real, hard-working people who keep Iowa running. With looming threats to healthcare, wages, free speech, food access, and human rights, there’s no time to waste.

If you’re feeling uninspired with our state’s continuous decline after years of status-quo politics, I’d encourage you to check out Travis Terrell’s campaign.

This could be the chance for working-class Iowans to come together and create real change. I wasn’t planning on getting involved, but after hearing him speak in Iowa City this summer, I’m all in.

He’s not backed by billionaires, but I feel confident that his platform can generate enough grassroots support to take on the big name politicians.

Becca Mallon

Resident of North Liberty, Iowa