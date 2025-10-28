Letter to the Editor | Support Newman Abuissa for Iowa City Council

I encourage Iowa City residents to cast their vote for Newman Abuissa in the upcoming Iowa City Council election.

Showing up for his community has been a way of life for Newman. We live in a world in which people fear for their jobs, their beliefs, their housing stability, their safety, and more.

I know Newman will show up for you, your families, and the Iowa City community and he will always hear your concerns and act in a just and moral way to address those concerns.

He has exhibited these values as he has spoken about affordable housing needs, in his understanding of public transit needs, and in his advocacy for the needs of the underrepresented through his history of work on the Iowa City Human Rights Commission and the former Council for International Visitors. Newman is committed to strengthening local economic development, growing the Iowa City tax base and expanding housing options to create an Iowa City that will be livable for all residents.

As a retired person, Newman has the time needed to address these community needs in a thoughtful and thorough manner.

Please vote for Newman for Iowa City Council.

Colette Brodersen

Resident of Coralville, Iowa