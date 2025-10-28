Letter to the Editor | Elect Jenny Struthers to Coralville City Council

I am writing to express my strong support for Jenny Struthers, who is running for Coralville City Council on November 4.

I have had the privilege of working alongside Jenny for many years — first through the Wickham Elementary PTO and now with the West High PSTO.

Jenny has served as president of Wickham Elementary PTO for a number of years and is currently the Treasurer of the West High PSTO. She demonstrates exceptional leadership, organization, and dedication to our school communities.

Jenny is one of those people who never hesitates to step in and help others. Whether she’s coordinating a major event or supporting her friends and family, she brings thoughtfulness and efficiency to everything she does.

Her commitment to ensuring that children have the best possible experience at school is clear in every project she undertakes.

The City of Coralville would greatly benefit from Jenny’s energy, organization, and deep care for the community. She has proven time and again that she listens, collaborates, and gets things done.

I encourage everyone to join me in voting for Jenny Struthers for Coralville City Council on November 4.

Sara Tapya Salem

Resident of Coralville, Iowa