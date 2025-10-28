How Iowa cross country’s Ella Magallan has found success with the Hawkeyes

February weather in Iowa is notoriously unkind to outsiders. A walk on campus requires enduring bitter cold temperatures, fierce wind gusts, and the occasional trudge through freshly fallen snow.

When Texas native Ella Magallan enjoyed her February visit to Iowa City, it had to be a sign that she was meant to be a Hawkeye.

Flash forward eight months, and Magallan has already established herself as a key scorer for Iowa despite running in only four meets so far. At the Hawkeyes’ last meet, the University of Missouri’s Pre-National Invitational, Magallan delivered a signature performance.

After a slow start to the race, the first-year flipped a switch.

“At the 3K I was sixth on the team and I knew that I could do better,” Magallan said. “The last K is where I told myself I wasn’t going to settle because I knew I wouldn’t be happy with the result.”

Magallan passed 36 runners in the final kilometer of the race, more than any other Hawkeye in that stretch. The first-year placed fourth on the team, and her finish helped Iowa rise from 28th to 25th place as a team from the 5K mark to the finish line.

Magallan earned her third Big Ten Women’s Freshman of the Week award following the race.

When asked if he was surprised by Magallan’s performance, Iowa cross country head coach Randy Hasenbank gave a simple answer:

“No, not at all.”

The first-year’s trait that sticks out the most to Hasenbank is her confidence.

“There’s no need for a ‘you can do this’ conversation,” Hasenbank said. “She’s always ready to go out there with the mindset that she’s going to kick some butt.”

Magallan wouldn’t be herself without her confidence, and that confidence is boosted by the support she gets from her teammates. The first-year appreciates the culture the girls have a team.

“There’s no ‘Ugh, she beat me,’ after races,” Magallan said. “It’s more like, ‘She worked harder, so she deserved it.’”

Following each race, every runner on the team will say one positive thing about their own race, and then something positive they noticed from another teammate’s race.

“After every race I would usually be negative in my head,” Magallan said. “Hearing my teammates talking positively about themselves and complimenting others is really good.”

A little bit of confidence can go a long way, especially for a first-year. With the mentality Magallan has and the performances she’s posted already, she’ll come across as a seasoned veteran by the time her first-year campaign comes to an end.

“She’s just getting started,” Hasenbank said. “It would surprise me moving forward if she’s ever out of our top five.”

Braving the elements of an Iowa winter isn’t for every Texan, but for Magallan, the support and care of her teammates make every minute of the struggle worth it.



With three Big Ten Freshman of the Week awards already to her name, the sky is the limit for the lone Hawkeye first-year.