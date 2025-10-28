Five candidates vie for three open seats in the ICCSD school board election on Nov. 4

Finch was originally elected to the school board in 2021 and has served on the board since. Finch has been involved with the district for eight years, serving as Chair of the ICCSD Equity Advisory Committee, and as school board member. When asked what inspires her, Finch shared it is the teachers inside the classroom that motivate her.

“I’m inspired by our educators. The last four years on the board have really deepened my understanding of the expertise and care that they bring,” Finch said.

Finch is currently a physician assistant in otolaryngology at the Iowa City Veterans Affairs Medical Center. She also serves as a mentor for a student at Liberty High School through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County, an organization creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships for youth in the community.

Finch said the most pressing issue facing the district is enrollment numbers. From 2024-35, total enrollment is expected to decrease by 758 students.

She said declining enrollment in the district is being directly impacted by the voucher program.

She said the program has made private schools more accessible to students, taking away enrollment along with funding for public schools in the state.

“A decline in enrollment means that [the district] has to make cuts somewhere. I really want to make sure that every decision we make is prioritizing enrollment,” Finch said.

Finch plans to prioritize educators and make decisions positively impacting and supporting teachers in the district.