Column | Steps Iowa soccer should take as it gears up for postseason play

With just one regular season game left in 2025, the No. 5 Iowa soccer team must shift its sights on advancing down the postseason trail.

While the road to stardom will not be easy, the Hawkeyes are coming off a third-place finish in the Big Ten and appeared in the Sweet 16 last season. There, Iowa narrowly fell 1-0 against Virginia Tech, which later dropped a 1-0 heartbreaker to Duke in the quarterfinal.

Now sitting at 10-3-4, the Hawkeyes are filled with grit and determination to improve upon last year’s successful season. The first thing Iowa should focus on to be successful is to continue applying pressure on opposing teams’ defenses.

Fans that have followed Iowa this year have seen an offense that prides itself on taking more shots than its opponents. The Hawkeyes are currently outshooting opponents 264-160 and are also finding more opportunities to score, leading in corner kicks, 94-54.

Out of the 264 shots this season, 120 have been on goal, leaving the potent Hawkeye offense with 33 goals this season. Iowa has been sharing the scoring wealth this season as well, with over 16 different Hawkeyes having scored.

Fourth-year forward Kelli McGroarty currently leads Iowa in goals, with six on the year. Trailing McGroarty with four goals each are first-year midfielder Liana Tarasco and second-year forward Berkley Binggeli.

Veteran midfielder and Iowa native Kenzie Roling is next on the list, recording three goals on the year. Four other Hawkeyes have tallied two goals, with the remaining eight players all scoring once.

The diverse Hawkeye offensive arsenal has made it extremely hard for opponents to scout the Iowa offense. Leaving defenses on their toes and having multiple scoring threats come off the sidelines has proven to be an instrumental part of Iowa’s winning solution this season.

Controlling the tempo on offense has also enabled Iowa’s goalkeeper duo, Taylor Kane and Fernanda Mayrink, to thrive as anchors of the Hawkeye defense. With the departure of five-year starter and Iowa’s career shutout leader Macy Enneking, the squad had big shoes to fill heading into the 2025 campaign.

Kane and Mayrink have taken the opportunity with poise, splitting starts and allowing just 18 goals throughout the season. Kane, who was second in line behind Enneking last season, has seen the field in eight starts this year.

Kane has tallied 26 saves and has allowed six goals in eight games. On the other hand, Mayrink has 20 saves on the year and has allowed 12 goals. The duo has combined for 46 saves, compared to opposing goalkeepers who have 88 saves during the same time frame.

The Hawkeye offense must continue to dominate field possession to limit opposing team offensive counterattacks — keeping Kane and Mayrink fresh throughout games. While it is still a question of who will start come postseason time, there is no question they must perform well at the forefront of the Iowa defense if the squad wants to make a deep tournament run.

Another need the Hawkeyes should implement into the postseason is limiting offensive fouls and offsides. The Big Ten is known for being a physical conference on the pitch, and Iowa is no exception to this.

Iowa has 178 fouls this year, 12 fewer than their opponents, who have accumulated 190. The Hawkeyes also need to limit offsides come postseason time, as Iowa leads its competition 55 to nine in offsides. Being offside during an attack gives the opposition a potential scoring chance from an awarded free kick.

Come tournament time, when every play and every shot can be the difference between advancing or going home, the Hawkeyes must be smart on the field.

With the postseason on the horizon, No. 5 Iowa will aim to hone its game in the coming weeks in hopes of being the final squad hoisting the coveted Women’s College Cup.