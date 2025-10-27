Coralville man pleads guilty in 2024 Ped Mall shooting injuring two

Iziah Poulsen, 24, pleaded guilty Friday to a shooting occurring in the Iowa City Pedestrian Mall on July 20, 2024.

Poulsen is also charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to inflict a serious injury, and reckless use of a firearm resulting in property damage, all considered aggravated misdemeanors under Iowa law.

Aggravated misdemeanors have a maximum prison sentence of two years and a fine of up to $6,000.

Poulsen was convicted in 2019 on a weapons charge and was unable to possess a firearm at the time of the incident.

According to a police complaint filed after the incident, the defendant was engaged in an altercation with two other individuals at a bar. He reportedly left for a brief period before returning to the area and firing multiple shots. Poulsen shot at and hit an unarmed individual with his firearm, who was attempting to disarm Poulsen.

He then shot a second unarmed individual and grazed the hand of an employee working at a nearby taco cart.

Poulsen agreed Friday to charges including reckless use of a firearm, participating in a riot, and going in armed with intent, all Class D felonies, which are the lowest category of felony. Class D felonies are punishable with up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Terms of the plea deal or a sentencing date for Poulsen have not yet been determined. He posted a $20,000 bond on Sept. 5 and has been monitored through electronic GPS since that time, Johnson County Public Information Officer Kristen Silver wrote in an email to The Daily Iowan.