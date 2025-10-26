Review | ‘Frankenstein’ and what ‘The Monster’ means in 2025

The same day Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of the book “Frankenstein” premiered on the big screen at FilmScene on Oct. 24, my class discussion section was debating the story’s central question, “Who is the monster?”

With Mary Shelley’s original story fresh on my mind, I came into the movie anticipating how del Toro would explore it.

Taking place in late 1700s France, the science fiction elements of the story that pioneered the genre come to life in the film. Without being too steampunk, these elements are short sections of the movie.

Victor Frankenstein, played by Oscar Isaac, uses humongous batteries and electrical conduits to create his monster, played here by Jacob Elordi, atop his laboratory tower, along with the surplus of bodies Victor uses and studies.

A historically inaccurate aspect of the movie is the costume design, particularly for the female characters. This does not take away from the story. Instead, costume designer Kate Hawley leans into the suspension of belief.

Take, for instance, Elizabeth Harlander, played by Mia Goth. Elizabeth is not only a high-class lady, allowing her to access bright and fascinating colors, but she also has a fascination for bugs and knowledge.

This makes her stand out as a woman in this time period. She is first introduced in a striking peacock blue dress with feathers encircling her face. Her green dresses pop just as beautifully, with her red beaded cross perfectly contrasting in the iridescent way the beetles she’s later seen studying shine.

Costumes are not the only beauties. Right from the first second, colors flood the screen. In a perfect balance, straying away from either nauseating or bleak, the color grading fulfills what many blockbusters have been sorely lacking.

“Only Monsters Play God” is the tagline plastered at the bottom of many posters for this movie. From before you even sit in your seat, the movie asks who the monster is.

The book handles this topic ambiguously. Most of the narrative is told through the first-person perspective of Victor, an unreliable narrator. He calls the creature a beast, insect, hideous, and outlines how he has murdered, while in the same breath, victimizing himself and only feeling sorrow for his own fate.

This one-sided storytelling is challenged in del Toro’s adaptation. When the Helmsman, played by Lars Mikkelsen, asks Victor why the creature is after him, Victor tells a somber tragedy. He tells a story where ambition takes hold of a man, and the reality of science crushes his goals.

Then the narrative shifts, and as the creature finds Victor with the Helmsman, he tells of his own struggles. The creature explains how he was abandoned and had to learn how to live in secret while the rest of the world shunned him.

The creature is shown to murder, but his motives have evolved to be out of nature’s instincts rather than confusion. Though, revenge remains a constant motive.

There is much more to be dissected from this adaptation, but to do so would be a disservice to the movie. “Frankenstein” is currently being shown at FilmScene, and will be available on Netflix on Nov. 7.

In watching it, the answer to “Who is the monster?” will finally reveal itself.