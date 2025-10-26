Opinion | Food pantries are the first line of defense against tyranny

It’s time to get involved in your local food pantry, because activism isn’t just marching — it’s also feeding your fellow neighbor.

Let me paint two images before you; keep them in mind, side by side.

First, a grand 90,000-square-foot ballroom, golden and gaudy in the image of its founder, but not at all in the image of its funders.

Second, a warehouse-like building on US-6 East, a food pantry as packed as a hospital waiting room during the pandemic, with its future holding the possibility of even more crowding. For example, the largest food bank in Johnson County, CommUnity, serves an average of 170 households per day, the organization’s chief executive officer, Sarah Nelson, said.

These two juxtaposing images are quite real in today’s America, and perhaps if we pose them side by side, we can truly see the vast divide between the politicians in the White House and the people they should be serving.

I asked Nelson if CommUnity was bracing for the effects of the shutdown, to which she responded they had been bracing since January.

“We expect it will continue to get more challenging for people to access the food they need due to inflation, due to economic impacts from job loss, and due to cuts,” Nelson said.

Ryan Bobst, the executive director of the North Liberty Food Pantry, reported similar fears.

“We anticipate if this extends into November, we’ll be seeing real devastation from folks relying on programs like SNAP and WIC — people who might not be thinking about needing a pantry today, but will be visiting us in two weeks if there is not a continuing resolution,” Bobst said.

He also feared a multiplier effect, with much of the money that normally goes to farmers and grocery stores drying up. The effects of the shutdown wouldn’t just impact those losing access to essential benefits — they’d ripple out to anyone who works at or owns a business serving those people.

The last government shutdown in 2019 lasted 34 days and proved to be the longest shutdown in U.S. history, caused by a bruised ego in the Oval Office.

A shutdown occurs when Congress refuses to pass, or the president refuses to sign, a spending bill to fund government operations. Without a plan, funds aren’t released.

SNAP benefits, for example, are expected to stop in November if no agreement is reached by Congress. A halt to SNAP benefits will force even larger crowds toward food pantries, with nowhere else to turn for aid that the government can no longer provide as it collapses into gridlock.

According to KCRG, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she and Iowa’s congressional delegation are “hard at work” on the issue by placing blame on Democrats for the shutdown, the Democrats who are attempting to negotiate for something that should be just as accessible a resource as food: health care.

Reynolds’ response is about as serious as the president’s, who spends most of his time posting artificial intelligence-generated slop to social media.

When asked about the strange AI-generated music video the president posted of Russell Vought as the Grim Reaper, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “The president likes to have a little fun now and then.”

It’s not surprising Trump seems to be having a great time, considering he sees this as an “unprecedented opportunity,” according to his post on Truth Social.

It’s hard to preach that we don’t have the resources to feed and care for everyone when we’re spending money on $ 250 million ballrooms and $25 million birthday parades.

Even if the ballroom isn’t costing taxpayers directly, according to another post by the president on Truth Social, it’s a hell of a monument to his indifference — and reminiscent of a hundred different dictators and all-around bad men in history who partied and acted like pigs while their people starved.

But we don’t need to just stand by.

You can fight by feeding your fellow neighbor. Clean out your pantry of any unopened dry goods, donate what you can, or volunteer at a pantry near you.

The North Liberty Food Pantry suggested that, if possible, funds are preferred, as money can be used to buy food in bulk at special rates. But anything helps.

Kindness and giving are acts of rebellion in themselves. So fight — fight to feed your neighbor.