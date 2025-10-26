Iowa soccer closes out regular season with shutout win on the road against Indiana

No. 15 Iowa soccer took a decisive 2-0 victory over Indiana Sunday afternoon to finish the regular season with an 11-3-4 record.

“Our team went into today’s game with a postseason mindset, win or go home,” Iowa head coach Dave DiIanni told HawkeyeSports. “I’m proud of how they bounced back from last weekend’s adversity and beat a good Indiana team who hadn’t lost at home all season.”

Late scores from Sofia Bush and Millie Greer proved the difference for the Hawkeyes, who improved to 6-2-3 in the Big Ten and finished the season with 21 points, placing them in tied for third place with UCLA in the conference standings.

It was a slow start for both offenses to open the match, with neither team finding the back of the net during the first half.

The Hawkeye offense was held at bay, firing just three shots, with two being on goal. The Hoosiers also struggled to gain traction in the offense department, firing just two shots with only one shot on goal.

Bush and graduate-student forward Kenzie Roling each accounted for a shot on goal during the first half.

Second-year goalkeeper Fernanda Mayrink got the start defending the posts for Iowa. The former Barry University standout has accumulated 20 saves on the year coming into today’s matchup. Mayrink did not see much action in the first half, recording just one save.

For the Hoosiers, fourth-year goalkeeper Dani Jacobson saw her 14th start of the year. Jacobson recorded two saves and no goals during her time, moving her season total to eight goals allowed and 29 saves.

With both defenses prevailing, Iowa and Indiana headed into halftime in a tight scoreless contest.

To open the second half, Hoosier management decided to swap goalkeepers, replacing Jacobson with graduate-student Sally Rainey.

Rainey saw little action through 25 minutes into the second half, recording no saves with no shots on goal from Iowa during the frame.

The scoring drought wouldn’t be broken until the 72nd minute, with a shot from Bush found the bottom left side of the net, giving the Hawkeyes a narrow 1-0 lead in the waning minutes of the second half.

Bush’s timely goal marked her first of the year and was assisted by fourth-year forward Shae Doherty, her second of the year. The Iowa offense struck again, this time at the 84:58 mark from Greer, a third-year defender. Second-year defender Iba Oching and first-year midfielder Alli Macke were credited with the assist.

The Iowa offense finished the game with 14 shots, five of which were on goal, while Indiana recorded five shots with one on goal.

Mayrink concluded her day with just one save and increased her season shutouts to four.

Up Next

Hawkeye soccer will have the week to prepare for the first round of the Big Ten Tournament at Purdue University.

Washington currently owns the No.1 seed coming into the tournament, rallying an impressive 8-0-2 conference record this season. Given the Hawkeyes’ loss to UCLA earlier this season, they will have the fourth seed in the tournament and match up against fifth-seeded Wisconsin on Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. Iowa lost to Wisconsin, 2-1, back on Sept. 25.