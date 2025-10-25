Highlights | Iowa football’s 31-point first half against Minnesota

The Floyd of Rosedale Trophy appears planted in Iowa City, as Iowa football appears to have a stranglehold on the hardware for the time being, at least based on the Hawkeyes’ first-half performance. Iowa scored on its first three drives and jumped out to a 17-point advantage in the first quarter. Quarterback Mark Gronowski started the spree with a two-yard rushing touchdown, his 11th of the season.

After Drew Stevens tacked on a field goal, Iowa got back on the board in just one play. Defensive back Zach Lutmer picked off Minnesota quarterback Drake Lindsay and dashed 34 yards down the sideline for the Hawkeye defense’s first touchdown of the season.

Gronowski, who threw for 102 yards in the first half, tallied his first passing touchdown since Week 3 with a 29-yard strike to Reece Vander Zee, the sophomore wide receiver’s first score of the year after missing multiple weeks to injury.

For a poetic coup de grâce, Kaden Wetjen scored a 50-yard punt return score, terminating any lingering memory of the infamous “invalid fair catch” ruling against former Hawkeye Cooper DeJean in 2023.

Iowa is searching for its second straight win over Minnesota and has won 11 of the past 12 matchups.