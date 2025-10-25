Column | Iowa football is playing its best football of the season at the right time

Before the season, many pundits predicted the Big Ten title race would come down to a small selection of teams – Ohio State, Indiana, Oregon, Michigan, and potentially USC.

There’s still four games remaining in the regular season, but is it time to add the Iowa Hawkeyes to that short list of contenders?

Some may chuckle at that statement, but here’s where Iowa stands as it enters its second bye week of the season – 6-2 overall and 4-1 in Big Ten play.

As I’m typing this, that mark would be tied for third in the Big Ten assuming No. 6 Oregon holds on to defeat 2-5 Wisconsin at home. The Hawkeyes were picked to finish seventh in Cleveland.com’s de-facto league preseason poll, so being tied with one of those contenders entering the season’s final month shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Iowa has yet to beat a ranked team in Big Ten play, but the Hawkeyes’ dominant 41-3 over Minnesota on Saturday should raise some eyebrows. Though Iowa came into this contest as a 9.5-point favorite on its home field, the Golden Gophers were riding high after a 24-6 triumph over then-No. 25 Nebraska last weekend.

Many pundits expected a close, hard-fought game at Kinnick Stadium, but the Hawkeyes simply pulverized Minnesota in every phase of the game. Quarterback Mark Gronowski finally threw his first touchdown pass in Big Ten play – a 29-yard strike to second-year wideout Reece Vander Zee, and totaled 135 yards, his most in nearly a month.

Iowa’s defense was equally dominant, holding the Gophers to just 133 total yards of offense, including just 24 rushing yards. Generating takeaways was a struggle for this unit early in the year, but it is well past those problems, having totaled three interceptions (one was a pick-six) against Minnesota. Star kick returner Kaden Wetjen continued to shine in the return game and recorded a 50-yard punt return touchdown in the second quarter.

The officials could have ended this game at halftime, and P.J. Fleck and the Gophers probably wouldn’t have cared. That’s how bad the Hawkeyes destroyed their souls on Saturday. Iowa did what good teams do – beat up on weaker competition.

Now, I wouldn’t bring up Iowa contending for a Big Ten championship if I didn’t think it would be capable of doing so. The Hawkeyes still have some things to clean up, but there’s a key word that fans should pay attention to as we head towards the final month of the season – opportunity.

Some people thought Iowa could potentially contend for a playoff spot last season due to a favorable schedule, but an early season loss to Iowa State essentially ended those hopes. While the Hawkeyes did lose to Iowa State and Indiana in September this year, they are still very much alive with two losses.

The reason?

Iowa faces a tough November slate, highlighted by a showdown with Oregon at Kinnick Stadium on Nov. 8. The Hawkeyes have lost 11 straight games against ranked teams, but its loss to Indiana proved they are close to ending the drought, not prolonging it. Indiana came to Iowa City after posting 63 points against Illinois, but Iowa was able to shut the high-octane Hoosier offense down for most of the game, which was decided by a late fourth quarter touchdown.

After the game, you could sense the frustration on the Hawkeyes’ faces. They knew they had a golden opportunity to prove themselves, and they barely failed the test. Iowa will have a bye week to get redemption before facing the Ducks. Securing a victory won’t be an easy task, but there’s no reason to believe the Hawkeyes can’t finish the job after how they played on Saturday.

Plus, the game will take place in November, which has historically been a favorable month for Iowa under Kirk Ferentz. The Hawkeyes have lost just three games in the month since 2019, which is a good sign. Teams always want to play their best football to close the year, and that’s exactly what Iowa has done.

Not only does Oregon provide a major opportunity for the Hawkeyes, trips to USC and rival Nebraska will also be “prove it” games.

One win over a Minnesota team Iowa has little trouble against over the last decade won’t make me predict a College Football Playoff run, but let’s make one thing clear – the Hawkeyes are playing their best football of the season.

Buckle up, Hawkeye fans.