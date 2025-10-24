State ordered to stop removal of Centennial Building materials in Iowa State Historical Society case

A Johnson County judge ordered the State of Iowa could not proceed with its removal of archival materials from the Iowa State Historical Society Centennial Building in Iowa City Friday, while concurrently dismissing an order from the state to throw out the lawsuit, filed by historians, archivists, and residents in Iowa City on Oct. 23.

The temporary injunction was ordered, stopping the removal of materials, including all exhibits and collections until a verdict is made. There was no official ruling on the material that had already been removed or whether or not it needed to be returned.

Bennett, who has been involved with the historical society since 1973, said she was pleased the court had finally offered a ruling.

“It’s been 10 days trying to be patient to hear what the results would be, and we think it’s very important this ruling came down to stop them [the state] from any further action,” she said.

Bennett, as well as multiple other plaintiffs, have cited harm to materials as one of the main reasons they filed for the temporary injunction order.

On Oct. 6, several historians, including Bennet, showed up to the sentinel building anticipating the arrival of Iowa Prison Industries laborers from Mount Pleasant, Iowa, to begin moving materials out of the building.

Later that afternoon, The Daily Iowan witnessed several laborers moving items out of the back door of the building and into vehicles. This continued the next day, and was of great concern to Bennett and the other plaintiffs as the laborers are not trained archivists and could damage materials in the process of moving them.

“That is a great concern. We hope this will buy us some time to try to again look at this in a more rational way and protect the resources as best we can,” Bennett said.

The state filed a motion to dismiss the case as it believed the plaintiffs had not exhausted all administrative remedies for the case and had not shown any evidence suggesting they should be exempt from doing so. Both the plaintiffs and the court disagreed, stating so in an official court order.

According to the court order, due to the evidence provided, the case falls within an exception to the exhaustion requirement, meaning the plaintiffs did not need to go through the Department of Administrative Services in order to file. This is due to the great or irreparable harm the plaintiffs cited would occur if there is any further delay in the injunction order.

The court order also said the court supports the plaintiffs’ claim of “great or irreparable harm absent the issuance of an injunction,” warranting a motion for a temporary injunction. This will end the removal of material from the Centennial Building immediately, the reason the plaintiffs originally claimed irreparable harm.

“The history of our state is quite precious and should be preserved for future generations. If parts of that history go missing, it would be a great harm to all Iowans, including present and future generations,” the order said.

The order also said before seeking any further orders from the district court, the plaintiff should petition the agency for a declaratory order, which would fulfill the defendant’s request for the exhaustion of all administrative efforts.

The action takes about 30 days to get a response, and the court proceedings on this matter are suspended until the outcome of this petition is established. If the matter is not resolved administratively, it will return to the courts. The injunction will remain in effect until the court orders otherwise.